Daiya Seto Speaks To Ethics Committee W/ Ramifications Expected

26-year-old Olympic medalist Daiya Seto met with the formal ethics committee of the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) yesterday, October 12th.

The topic of discussion was Seto’s JASF ethics violation incurred by way of his extramarital affair, a situation to which the world record holder admitted to and apologized for last month.

Swimming-related fallout from the personal event already included the double gold medalist from the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships submitting his request to be removed as captain of the Japanese Olympic swimming team. Seto’s request was granted.

Additionally, Seto withdrew from the Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, which are slated to take place this weekend.

Managing Director Kaname Sakamoto told Asian press after having met with Seto for nearly an hour yesterday that the swimmer conveyed his ‘explanation with a sincere attitude.’ and that there were words of apology expressed.

Next steps involve the JASF holding an extraordinary managing board meeting today, October 13th to determine if there will be any further ramifications.

Sakamoto said of Seto, “He has not touched the law. That is a big criterion. I consulted with an attorney at law, but after investigating other cases (women’s problem), there is little reason to deprive the representative.”

However, Nikkan Sports is reporting that a suspension from the Japanese national team of 1-2 months is still expected. (Nikkan Sports)

Further, Sanspo has repeated its report that Seto’s participation in the International Swimming League (ISL) is still under review by the ethics committee, despite denials of the report by his Tokyo Frog Kings.

Seto’s absence for the Tokyo Frog Kings’ inaugural ISL season would deal a big-time blow to the Kosuke Kitajima-run outfit. Seto won the league title with Energy Standard last year, though he only competed in one meet: the league finale. Seto was a huge contributor there, though, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly for Energy Standard.