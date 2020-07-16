Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Michael Andrew on Paths of Growth During Quarantine

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Michael Andrew, who took us through his “training schedule” during quarantine. Andrew has been doing the majority of his training outside of the pool, including weight training, paddling in the ocean, and cycling. Essentially, doing everything he can to make himself the strongest vessel possible. He is also able to get back into the pool as well, still keeping his feel and speed up in the pool.

