SwimSwam Podcast: Jimmy Feigen Had NO Intention of Swimming at Texas

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion and World individual medalist Jimmy Feigen. Jimmy, a San Antonio native, reveals early in his conversation that he had NO intention of going to the University of Texas when he was going on his recruiting trips. Jimmy wanted out of the state of Texas and was looking at Arizona and Southern California as his top choices. However, when his parents made him take a trip to UT, fate got in the way of his plans to get out of the Lone Star State.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.