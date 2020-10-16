Daily Swim Coach Workout #247

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link:

The Workout

Warm up

300 Choice any equip – third black

300 pocket fly prone with fins and snorkel

2 x

50 boat

50 wide front with fast out to in sweep.

Free or Stroke (White=1, Pink=2, Red=3, Blue=4) Stroke A= 125’s, B: 100’s) A: Free, B Interval for B free and A stroke (125’s), C interval for C, Free and B/C Stroke (125’s).

3x

150 white 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)

150 Pink 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)

150 Red 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)

200 ez

6 x 100 1:25 (A/B) (C: 75’s) Neg Split All

6 x

1 x 50 1:00 A/B/C 2nd 25 Blue

1 x 50 1:00 Blue

100 ez