Daily Swim Coach Workout #247

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 Choice any equip – third black
300 pocket fly prone with fins and snorkel
2 x
50 boat
50 wide front with fast out to in sweep.
Free or Stroke (White=1, Pink=2, Red=3, Blue=4) Stroke A= 125’s, B: 100’s) A: Free, B Interval for B free and A stroke (125’s), C interval for C, Free and B/C Stroke (125’s).
3x
150 white 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)
150 Pink 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)
150 Red 2:00 (B: 2:15, C: 2:30)
200 ez
6 x 100 1:25 (A/B) (C: 75’s) Neg Split All
6 x
1 x 50 1:00 A/B/C 2nd 25 Blue
1 x 50 1:00 Blue
100 ez
Coach Notes
With only an hour, I want to continue our work on awareness of pace based on some new pace charts (JCU’s) from the results of the 500 in the meet this past weekend.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
