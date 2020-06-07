SwimSwam Podcast: Grant House on Lessons Throughout Entire Swimming Career

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Grant House, who recapped in just under 2 hours his entire swimming career. That started in Ohio, where House began swimming at a young age and eventually came to swim for the legendary St. Xavier high school. House contributed to their winning an unexpected state title his freshman year, winning 2 individual events and anchoring their winning 400 free relay.

House goes on to explain his experiences at the World Jr Championships, the rest of his high school career, and transitioning to the Arizona State team under Bob Bowman. House gives his in-depth analysis at how he’s grown under Bowman at ASU, why he decided to red-shirt, and what he’s gained over the last 3 years in Tempe.