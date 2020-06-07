Race Day Se Jude Hue Kuch Khas “Mementos”

Race Ke End Me Har Tarh Ki Different Memories Mind Me Nikal Kar Saamne Aati Hai: Chlorine Ki Smell Ho Ya Teammates Aur Dosto Ka Cheer Karna Ho, Ya Phir New Goals Ki Setting Hi Kyu Na Ho. Har Competition Ke Saath Aate The Naye-Naye Experiences, Un Sab Se Upar, Bahot Saare Different Emotions Bhi. In Sab Ke Saath Ek Important Chiz Aur Bhi Hai Jo Hamare Sporting Career Ki Memories Ko Refresh Karati Hai- Aur Wo Chiz Hai- Hamare ‘Mementos’

Agar Kisi Ko Chance Mila Hoga Kisi Swimmer Ke Ghar Mei Visit Karne Ka Toh Unhe Jarur Pata Hoga Ki Swimmer Ke Home Mei Unke Mementos Kitne Perfectly Rakhe Hote Hai Unke Records Aur Personal Best Ki Memories Ke Liye.

Kuch Aise Swimmers Bhi Hai Jinka Room Literally Bhara Hua Rahta Hai Dozens Of Cups Se Jo Carefully Placed Rahte Hai Unke Room Mei. Unke Shelves Full Hote Hai Medals Aur Uske Coloured Ribbons Se Along With Shiny Plaques Aur Other Trophies Ke Saath Jo Ki Unke Wonderful Days Aur Great Victories Ke Detailed Recollections Ki Tarah Hote Hai. Jinhe Wo Ya To Individually Jite Rahte Hai Ya Phir Team Ke Saath.

Aap Kisi Bhi Medal Ya Trophy Ke Bare Mei Agar Baat Karna Chhaenge Toh Wo Athletes Us Par Ghanto Tak Baat Kar Sakenge. Aap Ye Bhi Dekhenge Ki Athletes Kis Tarah Apne Trophies Par Haath Ferte Hai. Unke Expressions Dekh Kar Aisa Lagta Hai Ki Jaise Koi Chhota Apne “Special Gift” Ko Dekh Raha Ho Jo Use Uske Birthday Par Mila Ho.

Bahot Saare Athletes Toh Clothes Ki Shopping Karna Hi Stop Kar Dete Hai Kyu Ki Wo Decide Kar Lete Hai Ki Unke Race Kits Hi Unka Perfect Wardrobe Bana Dete Hai. Unke Free Time Mei Aap Unhe Wahi T-Shirt Pahan Kar Chalte-Phirte Huye Dekhenge Jinpar Logos Aur Emblems Bane Hote Hai Un Competitions Ke Jisko Unhone Successfully Complete Kiya Tha.

So, Agar Hume Kabhi Kisi Swimmer Ke Ghar Visit Karne Ka Chance Mile Toh Hume Pata Hoga Ki Wo Sab Medals, Cups, Trophies Aur Other Memories Jo Hume Unke Furnishing Ka Untidy Part Lagti Hai Actually Wo Memento Se Kahi Jyada Maayne Rakhti Hai Unke Liye.