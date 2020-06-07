Anton Chupkov’s Coach Kicked Out Of National Team Training Camp

A tense situation involving World Record holder Anton Chupkov reportedly bubbled over at the Russian National Team reopening training camp, as his coach was booted from the Krugloye Lake national team event yesterday.

Per state-run news outlet TASS, Chupkov’s coach Alexander Nemtyrev physically entered a taped off area of the camp while taking a walk, thus violating coronavirus prevention restrictions.

Russian Head Coach Sergey Chepik explained to TASS, “There are certain conditions on which were allowed at the camp base. You could go outside, go for a walk, but it’s forbidden to go into taped-off areas, but Nemtyrev went under the tapes, into a closed zone.”

Chepik continued, “His group had three warnings. Although we, the coaches, especially in the 65 plus category, have signed statements, including criminal liability. Everyone agreed.”

23-year-old Olympian Chupkov expressed extreme disappointment in the situation, pointing to how the loss of his coach will create a set-back in his already delayed preparations.

TASS reports, “The situation turned out to be ugly, of course, this is a huge loss for me. Still, we work one-on-one with the coach, and now after a two-month break everything starts all over again – all the equipment, all the work,” said Chupkov. “And he and I are upset.”

As a result, Chupkov further responded to his coach’s departure with an announcement regarding a change-up in his training plans.”I’m waiting for the pool to open in Moscow, and if this happens, I’ll leave the base to calmly continue my preparations.”

The camp which included 40 swimmers, trainers and coaches, was taking place at Krugloye Lake. The collective event was able to take place as Russian restrictions concerning the coronavirus pandemic are in the process of being lifted in phased approach. We previously reported that all participants at the Krugloye Lake camp had tested negative for coronavirus.