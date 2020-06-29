SwimSwam Podcast: Erica Sullivan on USC Decommittment, Writing a Film

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Erica Sullivan, the distance and open water ace who recently announced her decommittment to USC. Erica explained her decision to recommit, and isn’t ruling USC out, but rather is restarting her recruiting process with a clean slate. Sullivan also admitted that since she was 16, her priorities when it comes to looking for a school have changed significantly.

Sullivan also discussed the film script that she’s currently writing, and how she’s been able to obtain an informal education on screenwriting since the age of 14 via YouTube. She also shares stories of competing in the 25K at the 2019 World Championships, coming out to her family and teammates, and why she is made for quarantine.

