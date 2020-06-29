Former IUPUI Swimmer Rescues Teens after Car Crashes into Lake

One teen died and another is in critical condition on Monday morning after a car carrying four teens crashed into a retention pond in a southeast Indianapolis neighborhood, police say. Former IUPUI swimmer Jared Allen, 25, was among the first officers on the scene and dove in to try and rescue those in the car that was 12 feet underwater and 35 feet from shore.

The other two other passengers, the driver and front-seat passenger, were able to swim safely to shore.

All four teens are students at Franklin Central High School.

The car they were driving in struck a tree and careened into the water on Frye Road. Allen happened to be in the area when the call came out.

“I got my equipment off and went in the water after them,” said Allen in a press conference on Sunday. “I had a rough idea of where the car might be.”

“I’m 6’6″, so I use my height as an advantage. I put my feet down and finally was able to find the top of the car,” Allen said. “After that, I started doing some controlled dives down. I was able to find some openings and started reaching around to see if I could find the kids.” Allen says he tried opening his eyes, but in the muddy water he couldn’t see anything.