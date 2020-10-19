SwimSwam Podcast: Brendon Smith on Being 1 of 2 Aussies in the ISL

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Brendon Smith, 1 of only 2 Australian swimmers who decided to make the journey to Budapest after Swimming Australia announced they weren’t condoning this ISL season. Brendon took us through what it’s like to train with Australia’s best, how he’s developed into an elite himself over the past couple of years, and what he’s looking forward to in his first ISL season.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

