SwimSwam Podcast: Brendon Smith on Being 1 of 2 Aussies in the ISL

We sat down with Brendon Smith1 of only 2 Australian swimmers who decided to make the journey to Budapest after Swimming Australia announced they weren’t condoning this ISL season. Brendon took us through what it’s like to train with Australia’s best, how he’s developed into an elite himself over the past couple of years, and what he’s looking forward to in his first ISL season.

Joel
30 minutes ago

Interesting podcast. Well spoken and intelligent young man.And he’s already got a 2nd and a 3rd placing in his ISL results.Thanks Coleman.

