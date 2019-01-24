SwimOutlet.com Partners with U.S. Swim School Association

Courtesy: SwimOutlet.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. – SwimOutlet.com, the web’s biggest swim shop and a top 300 Internet Retailer in the U.S., has partnered with the U.S. Swim School Association (USSSA) for 2019, its first-ever partnership with the organization. U.S. Swim School Association features nearly 400 member schools in 39 states and is the leading association connecting swim schools across the country, assisting its members in achieving success in the learn-to-swim business while promoting the importance of quality learn-to-swim programs nationally.

“Learn-to-swim programs and baby swim classes are the most important early starting blocks for teaching kids to swim,” said Rob Penner, VP of Sports Marketing at SwimOutlet.com. “USSSA has been at the forefront of working with member schools that feature learn-to-swim classes, creating training programs and promoting the importance of baby and toddler learn-to-swim programs across the U.S. It’s a natural fit to partner together given SwimOutlet.com’s broad range of swim gear for families, parents and their babies and kids.”

SwimOutlet.com will assist in creating the U.S. Swim School Association custom online store, promote the organization with social and email promotions and take part in the annual USSSA National Conference.

“We look forward to building this partnership together with SwimOutlet.com,” said Lisa Zarda, Executive Director for the U.S. Swim School Association. “As a leading internet retailer, SwimOutlet.com provides us another great opportunity to promote the importance of swim lessons as one tool to help children be safer around water.”

SwimOutlet.com is the Official Online Retailer of USA Swimming and also maintains partnerships with U.S. Masters Swimming, Swim Across America, High School Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) and the College Swim Coaches Association of America, among others. Find a local swim school here.

SwimOutlet is a SwimSwam partner.