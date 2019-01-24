Integrity Committee Makes 12 Recommendations For USOC

The Committee to Restore Integrity has published a list of recommendations for the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) to “create an athletes first culture at the U.S. Olympic movement.”

The Integrity Committee is made up of a number of Olympians, Paralympians and other sports stakeholders, including several key swimming-related names: the committee is led by Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar, and also includes attorney Bob Allard, who has represented (and is currently representing) multiple athletes in lawsuits against either the USOC or USA Swimming.

The committee laid out its recommendations in a ten-page document that you can view in full here. We’ve included a very basic description of the twelve items below: