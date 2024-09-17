Swimming’s TopTenTweets: We’ll Always Have Paris

The Olympics and Paralympics aren’t over until TopTenTweets says they’re over. And in the quiet before the NCAA season kicks off in earnest, we found ourselves missing the continuous swimming action we were treated to for eight days at the Olympics and ten days at the Paralympics. So to console ourselves–and hopefully you–here’s a look back at some of the posts that caught our eye about swimming in Paris.

10. It’ll Never Leave Us

The inspiration for this week’s post. Don’t worry, we resisted making the whole thing movie-themed.

even though the olympics/paralympics are now over… pic.twitter.com/pGqos9odr8 — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) September 8, 2024

9. The Muffin Man, Of Course

It’s not a real Paris retrospective without at least one Henrik Christiansen TikTok about the Olympic village muffins.

8. The Olympic Schedule

The modern version of the hydra: the Olympic swimming schedule. This is what happens when you axe the 25K.

every time you say “swimming has too many events” we add 3 more https://t.co/dFitAPFs5V — séamus (@damnation_space) August 9, 2024

7. A Modern Classic

That applies to Ledecky and the Art But Make It Sports twitter account

6. An Evolution

The only constant in life is change and that includes swimming monikers.

united states of backstroke?? wrong. united states of 1500 freestyle. — ky (@TwoBlueGoldfish) August 4, 2024

5. Jessica Long’s Dominance

We need the photo of Long wearing all 31 medals immediately.

Jessica Long is the Queen of the Pool for a reason. 🐐 #ParisParalympics pic.twitter.com/spv5m8kmCw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 12, 2024

4. The Four Peat

A different take on art but make it sports.

Katie Ledecky 800m freestyle Olympic gold medal 4-peat 🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/uVRK4teTxB — Reg (@ledeckyfan) August 3, 2024

3. Alice Tai’s Paralympic Return

Five medals and your first individual gold in a return to the Paralympics after missing Tokyo due to injury? Incredible. The One Direction song? Also incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Tai PLY MBE (@alice__tai)

2. City of Brotherly Love?

Also incredible: French brothers Alex and Kylian Portal shared the Paralympic podium in the men’s 400 freestyle S13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Para Swimming (@paraswimming)

1. Memories To Last A Lifetime

And the photos to prove it.

The Olympics are over. But at least we’ll have the memories. pic.twitter.com/VTXXUEurME — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 12, 2024

HM: The Inspiration for the