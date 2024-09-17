Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: We’ll Always Have Paris

Sophie Kaufman
by Sophie Kaufman 0

September 17th, 2024 News

The Olympics and Paralympics aren’t over until TopTenTweets says they’re over. And in the quiet before the NCAA season kicks off in earnest, we found ourselves missing the continuous swimming action we were treated to for eight days at the Olympics and ten days at the Paralympics. So to console ourselves–and hopefully you–here’s a look back at some of the posts that caught our eye about swimming in Paris.

10. It’ll Never Leave Us

The inspiration for this week’s post. Don’t worry, we resisted making the whole thing movie-themed.

9. The Muffin Man, Of Course

It’s not a real Paris retrospective without at least one Henrik Christiansen TikTok about the Olympic village muffins. 

@henrikchristians1 When bae is looking like a snack #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024 ♬ original sound – mywatchhistory

8. The Olympic Schedule

The modern version of the hydra: the Olympic swimming schedule. This is what happens when you axe the 25K.

7. A Modern Classic

That applies to Ledecky and the Art But Make It Sports twitter account

6. An Evolution

The only constant in life is change and that includes swimming monikers.

5. Jessica Long’s Dominance

We need the photo of Long wearing all 31 medals immediately. 

4. The Four Peat

A different take on art but make it sports.

3. Alice Tai’s Paralympic Return

Five medals and your first individual gold in a return to the Paralympics after missing Tokyo due to injury? Incredible. The One Direction song? Also incredible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Tai PLY MBE (@alice__tai)

2. City of Brotherly Love?

Also incredible: French brothers Alex and Kylian Portal shared the Paralympic podium in the men’s 400 freestyle S13. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Para Swimming (@paraswimming)

1. Memories To Last A Lifetime

And the photos to prove it.

HM: The Inspiration for the

