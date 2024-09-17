Swim 7 Days In Hawaii, For Free!

Courtesy of SwimTrek, a SwimSwam partner.

Four leading brands in the swimming industry have just teamed-up to bring you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In partnership with TRIHARD, FORM Swim and ZONE3, SwimTrek are offering their followers a chance to WIN a FREE swim trip to Hawaii’s Big Island worth over $4,500 (USD).

LEARN MORE

The Island of Discovery

Also known as the ‘Island of Discovery’, Hawaii’s Big Island has many nature treasures to uncover along the coast and further inland. It is the youngest and largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago – twice the size of all the others combined. Kilauea, the world’s most active volcano, spews lava down to the sea and this volcanic activity generates a landscape of black lava, scattered with lush arable pasture, desert, and forested valleys.

We swim along the island’s sunnier west coast, shielded from winds by Mauna Loa. The waters are clear and host an aquarium of marine life to swim with. Sea turtles, manta rays, spinner dolphins and monk seals are just a few of the species we may meet on our journey.

Giveaway Details

This prize includes:

Incredible swims around Hawaii

Round trip flight

Swim guide and training

Breakfast and 4 lunches

6 nights’ accommodation

TRIHARD Chlorine-removal bundle

Zone 3 Aspire Wetsuit

FORM Smart Swim 2 Goggles

To take part, visit SwimTrek’s profile, and check out the giveaway post to:

Follow @swimtrek @wetrihard @formswim and @zone3official

Like the post

Share the post to your story and tag the participating brands

Tag 2 friends and say why you should win

For extra entries:

Enter your email here for 10 extra entries

The winner will be randomly selected using an external platform to ensure fairness.

We will announce the winner on September 26th and contact them directly via DM with prize claim instructions.

The giveaway closes September 25th at 11:59pm EST.

This giveaway is open to all swimmers and triathletes with intermediate swim levels, aged 18 and over, from around the globe.

LEARN MORE

ABOUT THESE BRANDS:

Run by swimmers for 20 years, SwimTrek is the world’s pioneer of open water swimming vacations. Their portfolio of award-winning trips spans 23 countries and more than 50 locations around the world, from the Galapagos Islands to Vietnam.

FORM Swim have created the most advanced goggles ever to break the surface of a pool. For the first time, swimmers can track their real-time metrics underwater. No need to check your watch at each turn. Monitor your Heart Rate with live data, track your time with a stopwatch icon, follow your strokes per minute and make a mental note of your pace.

TRIHARD is a swim-specialized personal care brand that revolutionized the industry with pre & post-swim solutions to protect skin and hair from chlorine and saltwater. Their vegan, clean formulas are dermatologically tested and free from parabens, SLS, alcohol, GMOs, and cruelty. With over five thousand five-star reviews, TRIHARD is trusted by athletes in the swim and triathlon communities.

ZONE3 is one of the world’s most recognised brands for triathletes. They create world-class products for the swimming and triathlon community. These are products that enhance performance, improve self-confidence and make your swimming goals more unreachable.

SwimTrek On Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/swimtrek/

https://www.facebook.com/swimtrek.swimming.holidays/

https://twitter.com/SwimTrek

https://www.linkedin.com/company/swimtrek-swimming-holidays/