Olympian Keaton Jones Headlines U.S. Team For 2025 Ice Swimming World Championships

Courtesy: International Ice Swimming Association USA

Old Saybrook, CT, (September 15, 2024) – The International Ice Swimming Association USA (IISA USA) announces swimmers to represent TEAM USA at the International Ice Swimming World Championships in Molveno, Italy. According to Joe Zemaitis, Chairman of the IISA USA Board of Directors, the team is a strong contingent of 48 swimmers ranging in age from 18-80 and from 20 states.

The team includes:

Elizabeth Almond

Chris Ballard

Mary Ann Pickford Best

Jacqueline Broner

Louise Darlington

Martin Davies

Rena Demeo

Tricia Elmer

Quinn Fitzgerald

Ed Gabriels

Margaret Gadzic

Gerald George

Claire Gorka Hilbers

Danny Hatfield

Marci Held

Lara Henrichs

Ted Hirsch

Elaine K. Howley

Jennifer Hynes

Mary James

Brian Jascot

Eney Jones

Ezmee Jones

Keaton Jones

Juliet Kadlecek

Puranjot Kaur

Janet Kylander Manning

Mark Lautman

Scott Lautman

Qing Li

David McGlynn

Amy Meskill

Jaimie Monahan

Andie Nelson

Susie Nolan Loiselle

Virginia Peck

Mariah Reading

Vera Rivard

Stephen Rouch

Stephanie Schaeffer

Rebecca Thompson

Andrew Wallace

Robyn Watts

Martha Wood

Lisa Yamamoto

Joe Zemaitis

John Zemaitis

The 2025 International Ice Swimming World Championships will be held in Molveno, Italy, January 13-19, 2025 in an 8 lane 50m outdoor pool and will have 12 age groups and 15 events, including the 1000-meter freestyle and mixed relays with approximately 650 registered swimmers from 46 countries. IISA Team USA has 15 award winning swimmers including Triple Crown swimmers, previous World’s and Nationals medalists, and including Olympian Keaton Jones, who won medals and set world records at the IISA World Championships in Samoens, France in 2024 and placed 5th the 200M backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics. IISA Team USA expects to continue to build on their successes as the sport of ice swimming continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad.

The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) was formed in 2009, with a vision to make ice swimming an Olympic Sport. It holds swims in 46 countries, represents 73 countries around the world, and currently has 5,612 international swimmer members. IISA USA launched in 2021 has 358 ice swimmer members.