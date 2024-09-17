Olympian Keaton Jones Headlines U.S. Team For 2025 Ice Swimming World Championships

Courtesy: International Ice Swimming Association USA
Old Saybrook, CT, (September 15, 2024) – The International Ice Swimming Association USA (IISA USA) announces swimmers to represent TEAM USA at the International Ice Swimming World Championships in Molveno, Italy. According to Joe Zemaitis, Chairman of the IISA USA Board of Directors, the team is a strong contingent of 48 swimmers ranging in age from 18-80 and from 20 states.
The team includes:
- Elizabeth Almond
- Chris Ballard
- Mary Ann Pickford Best
- Jacqueline Broner
- Louise Darlington
- Martin Davies
- Rena Demeo
- Tricia Elmer
- Quinn Fitzgerald
- Ed Gabriels
- Margaret Gadzic
- Gerald George
- Claire Gorka Hilbers
- Danny Hatfield
- Marci Held
- Lara Henrichs
- Ted Hirsch
- Elaine K. Howley
- Jennifer Hynes
- Mary James
- Brian Jascot
- Eney Jones
- Ezmee Jones
- Keaton Jones
- Juliet Kadlecek
- Puranjot Kaur
- Janet Kylander Manning
- Mark Lautman
- Scott Lautman
- Qing Li
- David McGlynn
- Amy Meskill
- Jaimie Monahan
- Andie Nelson
- Susie Nolan Loiselle
- Virginia Peck
- Mariah Reading
- Vera Rivard
- Stephen Rouch
- Stephanie Schaeffer
- Rebecca Thompson
- Andrew Wallace
- Robyn Watts
- Martha Wood
- Lisa Yamamoto
- Joe Zemaitis
- John Zemaitis
The 2025 International Ice Swimming World Championships will be held in Molveno, Italy, January 13-19, 2025 in an 8 lane 50m outdoor pool and will have 12 age groups and 15 events, including the 1000-meter freestyle and mixed relays with approximately 650 registered swimmers from 46 countries. IISA Team USA has 15 award winning swimmers including Triple Crown swimmers, previous World’s and Nationals medalists, and including Olympian Keaton Jones, who won medals and set world records at the IISA World Championships in Samoens, France in 2024 and placed 5th the 200M backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics. IISA Team USA expects to continue to build on their successes as the sport of ice swimming continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad.
The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) was formed in 2009, with a vision to make ice swimming an Olympic Sport. It holds swims in 46 countries, represents 73 countries around the world, and currently has 5,612 international swimmer members. IISA USA launched in 2021 has 358 ice swimmer members.