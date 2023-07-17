Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The 2023 World Championships Are Underway

It’s Monday and we’re back with a new edition of the Top 10 Tweets of the Week. With the 2023 World Aquatic Championships kicking off in Fukuoka, Japan there’s been plenty of content not just on Twitter, but all forms of social media. These are our favorite tweets of the week but if you’ve seen anything fun elsewhere on social media let us know in the comments below!

Come for the Worlds content, and stay for the poetry.

1. First Worlds’ Podium Selfie

The 2023 World Championships are officially underway!

2. Introducing Richard, The Lucky Duck

Later reports from Devin Heroux showed Richard remained at his post during Team Canada’s training camp practices.

This is Summer McIntosh’s lucky duck, Richard. Her friends in Florida sent it with her. We laughed about it. But it had to sit on the starting block at practice. Summer bought the golden bling for it… which seems perfectly fitting. pic.twitter.com/Xx4vamQuLp — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 13, 2023

3. Peak Pick’Ems Logic

If you get it you get it and if you don’t you don’t.

I picked Honda over Marchand for the 200 fly in my pick ems because earlier this month I said on here that Marchand would win, so these two predictions will cancel each other out leaving Carson Foster the gold. I am a genius. — jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) July 17, 2023

4. Spin Move!

Katie Grimes pulled this off en route to a bronze medal and a 2024 Olympics berth.

Katie Grimes throws a spin move during the 10k Worlds final 🌪️ LETS GO🇺🇸!! pic.twitter.com/PVDmCyw6Uo — Cejih Yung (@cejihyung) July 15, 2023

5. New Reality Show Idea

We’re watching genius in action, everyone.

Katie Ledecky racing 1500m short course vs 60 normal people each swimming 1 lap when https://t.co/zCZtyzF6lC — naida (@naidafelicia) July 14, 2023

6. Worlds’ Celebrations

One of many celebrations taking place in Fukuoka over the next two weeks

How does it feel to win World Champs silver 🥈 and secure an Olympic quota spot? Take a look 🤗 🤪 ⬇️@yasminharps @scarmewjensen pic.twitter.com/oX19LikZsL — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 17, 2023

7. The Big Apple Swim

Congratulations, Chris!

🤯 What an amazing accomplishment! AGUA Masters member Chris Harris swam 28.5 miles around Manhattan Island last week to raise nearly $50,000 for 3 charities close to his heart. He also had: Olympian @AnthonyErvin as support too. Congrats on the swim & inspiring positive change! — Masters Swimming (@MastersSwimming) July 11, 2023

8. It’s Brutal Out There

Time to get out the eggs!

Temperature of a black kickboard on deck during the AZ Heat Wave pic.twitter.com/kDMW2BrAu1 — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) July 14, 2023

9. Work in Progress

It’s okay Nic, there’s still plenty of time…

😐 @coach_bowman unimpressed with my relay swing. Might need to work on it before World Championships 🤣 Thanks, Singapore 🇸🇬 !!! This was a fun business trip, and now we're on our way to Japan!! World Champs here #TeamUSA comes!! Let's goooo pic.twitter.com/z5mWXAImTM — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) July 17, 2023

10. Roses Are Red

And last but not least, shoutout to SwimSwam’s own numbers magician Barry Revzin for this excellent foray into the world of poetry.