Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The 2023 World Championships Are Underway

It’s Monday and we’re back with a new edition of the Top 10 Tweets of the Week. With the 2023 World Aquatic Championships kicking off in Fukuoka, Japan there’s been plenty of content not just on Twitter, but all forms of social media. These are our favorite tweets of the week but if you’ve seen anything fun elsewhere on social media let us know in the comments below!

Come for the Worlds content, and stay for the poetry.

1. First Worlds’ Podium Selfie

The 2023 World Championships are officially underway! 

2. Introducing Richard, The Lucky Duck

Later reports from Devin Heroux showed Richard remained at his post during Team Canada’s training camp practices.

3. Peak Pick’Ems Logic

If you get it you get it and if you don’t you don’t.

4. Spin Move!

Katie Grimes pulled this off en route to a bronze medal and a 2024 Olympics berth. 

5. New Reality Show Idea

We’re watching genius in action, everyone.

6. Worlds’ Celebrations

One of many celebrations taking place in Fukuoka over the next two weeks

7. The Big Apple Swim

Congratulations, Chris! 

8. It’s Brutal Out There

Time to get out the eggs! 

9. Work in Progress

It’s okay Nic, there’s still plenty of time…

10. Roses Are Red

And last but not least, shoutout to SwimSwam’s own numbers magician Barry Revzin for this excellent foray into the world of poetry. 

Zippo
30 minutes ago

Splash in Fukuoka,
Twitter’s chatter fills the air,
Worlds unfold in tweets.

