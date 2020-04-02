Swimming From Home Talk Show: Chris Reid on the Importance of Journaling

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Chris Reid, an Alabama alum and current pro training with the NC State post grad group, gave some deep insight as to what can be done to stay positive during this time of uncertainty amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Chris spoke to the importance of journaling and getting your feelings down on paper, so that way they don’t control you. He also talked about what positive reinforcement, coming from yourself, can do to your performance and mental well-being. He says he’s always talking in practice, telling himself (not others) what he’s going to do until he believes that’s what he can do.

Chris used the example of racing Coleman Stewart, and telling Coleman that he (Chris) was coming for him (Coleman) on the 3rd underwater off the wall. That made Chris work hard off that wall, regardless of if he was actually catching Coleman off of it or not.