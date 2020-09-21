Swimming Canada President Cheryl Gibson Nominated to FINA Bureau

Aquatics Canada, the overarching governing body for aquatic sports in Canada, has chosen Swimming Canada president Cheryl A. Gibson as it nominee to become the next FINA Bureau Member from Canada.

The Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) has accepted the nomination and will put her name forward at the FINA General Congress in spring 2021.

The 2021 General Congress, which will vote both new Bureau members as well as a 5 new FINA president and new vice-presidents, will award 4 year terms. Members will take office immediately after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021.

The current FINA Bureau has only 3 women among its 25 voting members, none of whom hold leadership positions. Gibson will take over the role from Dr. Margo Mountjoy, one of those 3 women and the current Canadian representative.

Aquatics Canada respresents Canada on behalf of the four aquatic sports: Diving, Artistic Swimming, Water Polo and Swimming.

“We are thrilled to have Cheryl, a 1976 Olympic medallist, take on this new role,” said AC President Lisa Schott. “She has an athlete-first approach and will bring strong Canadian values to the position.”

As an athete, the 61-year old Gibson won a silver medal in the 400 IM at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. She also won a pair of World Championship bronze medali in 1978 in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and that same year won Commonwealth Games gold in the 200 back.

Gibson is a member of the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame and the Swimming Canada Circle of Excellence. She has served on the Swimming Canada board since 2012 and previously served on the board from 1983-1994.

Gibson took on the role of president in 2015 and has overseen Canada’s emergence over the last 5 years, especially on the women’s side.

A lawyer and chartered professional accountant, Gibson is Counsel at the law firm of Dentons Canada LLP and is recognized as a leading expert in the field of Canadian tax law. Her resume includes roles as a Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation and as a member of the Administration and Finance Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“UANA is delighted with the nomination of Mrs. Cheryl Gibson as the next FINA Bureau member representing Canada and the American continent. Cheryl is a great example of a former elite athlete giving back, very successfully, to aquatic sports over the years in many different capacities,” said UANA President Maureen Croes. “Cheryl’s credentials and experience will give UANA a qualified representative who has shown to always be a positive advocate for the athletes. We are excited to be working more closely with Cheryl for the continuing development of the aquatic sports across the entire American continent.”