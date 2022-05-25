Swimming Australia Names Teams For Junior Pan Pacs, U.S. Nationals

Courtesy: Swimming Australia
Swimming Australia is pleased to announce the Junior Dolphins and Australia A teams for upcoming competitions in America in July and August.
32 athletes have been selected to represent the Junior Dolphins at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii in August, with a team of 25 set to compete for Australia A at the US National Championships in California in July.
The teams were selected following performances at last week’s Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, as well the Australian Age Championships in April.
Swimming Australia High Performance Director, Tamara Sheppard, congratulated the athletes on their selection.
“The standard of performances we’ve seen from our pathway athletes, both at trials last week and the Australian Age Championships in April, is a reflection of the depth in Australian swimming and a testament to their commitment across a challenging period through the pandemic,” Sheppard said.
“This cohort have been denied international racing opportunities for more than two years and so the chance to tackle these meets is not only exciting for the athletes, it’s also a critical part of their high performance athlete development.”
“I’m certain they will relish the opportunity and represent themselves, their families and their country with pride.”
The Junior Dolphins will be led by Bond University’s Chris Mooney as Head Coach, alongside James Boyce (MCA), Michaela Pattinson (Carlile), Richard Sleight (St Peters Western), Benjamin Tuxford (Trinity Grammar), Harry Clark (Breakers WA) and Rebecca Wheatley (City of Sydney).
SwimSwam note: The Junior Pan Pac roster is headlined by Flynn Southam, who qualified for the World Championships but opted out to focus on this event, along with the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
2022 Junior Dolphins team
|First Name
|Last Name
|Club
|Iona
|Anderson
|Breakers WA
|Jaclyn
|Barclay
|St Peters Western
|Isabella
|Boyd
|Nunawading
|Hannah
|Casey
|MCA
|Bella
|Grant
|Trinity Grammar
|Milla
|Jansen
|Bond
|Isabella
|Johnson
|SOPAC
|Tiana
|Kritzinger
|Nudgee College
|Sophie
|Martin
|Somerville House
|Jamie
|Perkins
|St Peters Western
|Georgie
|Roper
|Griffith
|Sally
|Vagg
|Rocky City
|Amelia
|Weber
|St Peters Western
|Olivia
|Wunsch
|Carlile
|Anthony
|Boussounis
|Surrey Park
|Haig
|Buckingham
|SOPAC
|Evan
|Chee
|Nunawading
|Jesse
|Coleman
|Bond
|Joshua
|Collett
|Bond
|Marcus
|Da Silva
|City of Sydney
|Benjamin
|Goedemans
|Acacia Byside
|Alistair
|Gorgijovski
|WAIQ
|Noah
|Kamprad
|The Hobart
|Mathew
|Magnussen
|Nudgee College
|Ike
|Martinez
|Rackley ST
|Anders
|McAlpine
|Chandler
|Fergus
|McLachlan
|Norwood
|Daniel
|McLoughlin
|Kincumber Pacific
|Jamie
|Mooney
|Wagga Wagga
|William
|Petric
|Nunawading
|Flynn
|Southam
|Bond
|Joshua
|Staples
|St Peters Western
Melbourne Vic Centre’s Craig Jackson will lead the Australia A team as Head Coach, supported by Kyle Samuelson (Bond), Paul Crosswell (Hobart Aquatic) and Amanda Isaac (Abbotsleigh).
2022 Australia A team
|First Name
|Last Name
|Club
|Brittany
|Castelluzzo
|Tea Tree Gully
|Gemma
|Cooney
|Brisbane Grammar
|Madeleine
|Gough
|Chandler
|Kayla
|Hardy
|CRUIZ
|Rebecca
|Jacobson
|Rackley ST
|Talara
|Jade- Dixon
|St Hildas
|Mia
|O’Leary
|Bond
|Mikayla
|Smith
|Miami
|Matilda
|Smith
|Hobart Aquatic
|Tahlia
|Thornton
|USC Spartans
|Abbey
|Webb
|Ginninderra
|Ashton
|Brinkworth
|USC Spartans
|Shaun
|Champion
|Abbotsleigh
|Dylan
|Andrea
|Nudgee College
|Mathew
|Galea
|SOPAC
|Ty
|Hartwell
|Chandler
|Thomas
|Hauck
|All Saints
|Benno
|Negri
|Melbourne Vic centre
|Charlie
|Hawke
|Hunter
|Kalani
|Ireland
|Somerville House
|Joseph
|Jackson
|Brisbane Grammar
|Alec
|Mander
|Perth City
|Elliot
|Rogerson
|Nunawading
|David
|Schlicht
|MLC Aquatic
|Kai
|Taylor
|St Peters Western