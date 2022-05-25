Swimming Australia Names Teams For Junior Pan Pacs, U.S. Nationals

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Swimming Australia is pleased to announce the Junior Dolphins and Australia A teams for upcoming competitions in America in July and August.

32 athletes have been selected to represent the Junior Dolphins at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii in August, with a team of 25 set to compete for Australia A at the US National Championships in California in July.

The teams were selected following performances at last week’s Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, as well the Australian Age Championships in April.

Swimming Australia High Performance Director, Tamara Sheppard, congratulated the athletes on their selection.

“The standard of performances we’ve seen from our pathway athletes, both at trials last week and the Australian Age Championships in April, is a reflection of the depth in Australian swimming and a testament to their commitment across a challenging period through the pandemic,” Sheppard said.

“This cohort have been denied international racing opportunities for more than two years and so the chance to tackle these meets is not only exciting for the athletes, it’s also a critical part of their high performance athlete development.”

“I’m certain they will relish the opportunity and represent themselves, their families and their country with pride.”

The Junior Dolphins will be led by Bond University’s Chris Mooney as Head Coach, alongside James Boyce (MCA), Michaela Pattinson (Carlile), Richard Sleight (St Peters Western), Benjamin Tuxford (Trinity Grammar), Harry Clark (Breakers WA) and Rebecca Wheatley (City of Sydney).

SwimSwam note: The Junior Pan Pac roster is headlined by Flynn Southam, who qualified for the World Championships but opted out to focus on this event, along with the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

2022 Junior Dolphins team

First Name Last Name Club Iona Anderson Breakers WA Jaclyn Barclay St Peters Western Isabella Boyd Nunawading Hannah Casey MCA Bella Grant Trinity Grammar Milla Jansen Bond Isabella Johnson SOPAC Tiana Kritzinger Nudgee College Sophie Martin Somerville House Jamie Perkins St Peters Western Georgie Roper Griffith Sally Vagg Rocky City Amelia Weber St Peters Western Olivia Wunsch Carlile Anthony Boussounis Surrey Park Haig Buckingham SOPAC Evan Chee Nunawading Jesse Coleman Bond Joshua Collett Bond Marcus Da Silva City of Sydney Benjamin Goedemans Acacia Byside Alistair Gorgijovski WAIQ Noah Kamprad The Hobart Mathew Magnussen Nudgee College Ike Martinez Rackley ST Anders McAlpine Chandler Fergus McLachlan Norwood Daniel McLoughlin Kincumber Pacific Jamie Mooney Wagga Wagga William Petric Nunawading Flynn Southam Bond Joshua Staples St Peters Western

Melbourne Vic Centre’s Craig Jackson will lead the Australia A team as Head Coach, supported by Kyle Samuelson (Bond), Paul Crosswell (Hobart Aquatic) and Amanda Isaac (Abbotsleigh).

2022 Australia A team

First Name Last Name Club Brittany Castelluzzo Tea Tree Gully Gemma Cooney Brisbane Grammar Madeleine Gough Chandler Kayla Hardy CRUIZ Rebecca Jacobson Rackley ST Talara Jade- Dixon St Hildas Mia O’Leary Bond Mikayla Smith Miami Matilda Smith Hobart Aquatic Tahlia Thornton USC Spartans Abbey Webb Ginninderra Ashton Brinkworth USC Spartans Shaun Champion Abbotsleigh Dylan Andrea Nudgee College Mathew Galea SOPAC Ty Hartwell Chandler Thomas Hauck All Saints Benno Negri Melbourne Vic centre Charlie Hawke Hunter Kalani Ireland Somerville House Joseph Jackson Brisbane Grammar Alec Mander Perth City Elliot Rogerson Nunawading David Schlicht MLC Aquatic Kai Taylor St Peters Western

The 2022 US National Championships will run from July 26-30 in Irvine, California, while the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs will be contested in Honolulu, Hawaii from August 24-27.