Swimming Australia Names Teams For Junior Pan Pacs, U.S. Nationals

May 25th, 2022 Australia, International, News

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Swimming Australia is pleased to announce the Junior Dolphins and Australia A teams for upcoming competitions in America in July and August.

32 athletes have been selected to represent the Junior Dolphins at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii in August, with a team of 25 set to compete for Australia A at the US National Championships in California in July.

The teams were selected following performances at last week’s Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, as well the Australian Age Championships in April.

Swimming Australia High Performance Director, Tamara Sheppard, congratulated the athletes on their selection.

“The standard of performances we’ve seen from our pathway athletes, both at trials last week and the Australian Age Championships in April, is a reflection of the depth in Australian swimming and a testament to their commitment across a challenging period through the pandemic,” Sheppard said.

“This cohort have been denied international racing opportunities for more than two years and so the chance to tackle these meets is not only exciting for the athletes, it’s also a critical part of their high performance athlete development.”

“I’m certain they will relish the opportunity and represent themselves, their families and their country with pride.”

The Junior Dolphins will be led by Bond University’s Chris Mooney as Head Coach, alongside James Boyce (MCA), Michaela Pattinson (Carlile), Richard Sleight (St Peters Western), Benjamin Tuxford (Trinity Grammar), Harry Clark (Breakers WA) and Rebecca Wheatley (City of Sydney).

SwimSwam note: The Junior Pan Pac roster is headlined by Flynn Southam, who qualified for the World Championships but opted out to focus on this event, along with the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

2022 Junior Dolphins team

First Name Last Name Club
Iona Anderson Breakers WA
Jaclyn Barclay St Peters Western
Isabella Boyd Nunawading
Hannah Casey MCA
Bella Grant Trinity Grammar
Milla Jansen Bond
Isabella Johnson SOPAC
Tiana Kritzinger Nudgee College
Sophie Martin Somerville House
Jamie Perkins St Peters Western
Georgie Roper Griffith
Sally Vagg Rocky City
Amelia Weber St Peters Western
Olivia Wunsch Carlile
Anthony Boussounis Surrey Park
Haig Buckingham SOPAC
Evan Chee Nunawading
Jesse Coleman Bond
Joshua Collett Bond
Marcus Da Silva City of Sydney
Benjamin Goedemans Acacia Byside
Alistair Gorgijovski WAIQ
Noah Kamprad The Hobart
Mathew Magnussen Nudgee College
Ike Martinez Rackley ST
Anders McAlpine Chandler
Fergus McLachlan Norwood
Daniel McLoughlin Kincumber Pacific
Jamie Mooney Wagga Wagga
William Petric Nunawading
Flynn Southam Bond
Joshua Staples St Peters Western

Melbourne Vic Centre’s Craig Jackson will lead the Australia A team as Head Coach, supported by Kyle Samuelson (Bond), Paul Crosswell (Hobart Aquatic) and Amanda Isaac (Abbotsleigh).

2022 Australia A team

First Name Last Name Club
Brittany Castelluzzo Tea Tree Gully
Gemma Cooney Brisbane Grammar
Madeleine Gough Chandler
Kayla Hardy CRUIZ
Rebecca Jacobson Rackley ST
Talara Jade- Dixon St Hildas
Mia O’Leary Bond
Mikayla Smith Miami
Matilda Smith Hobart Aquatic
Tahlia Thornton USC Spartans
Abbey Webb Ginninderra
Ashton Brinkworth USC Spartans
Shaun Champion Abbotsleigh
Dylan Andrea Nudgee College
Mathew Galea SOPAC
Ty Hartwell Chandler
Thomas Hauck All Saints
Benno Negri Melbourne Vic centre
Charlie Hawke Hunter
Kalani Ireland Somerville House
Joseph Jackson Brisbane Grammar
Alec Mander Perth City
Elliot Rogerson Nunawading
David Schlicht MLC Aquatic
Kai Taylor St Peters Western
The 2022 US National Championships will run from July 26-30 in Irvine, California, while the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs will be contested in Honolulu, Hawaii from August 24-27.

0
