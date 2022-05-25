Daily Swim Coach Workout #666

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [12/9/20]
PPP 2 days out
USA Swim: sanctioned/non sanctioned times, usable for some meets!
Let’s GOOOOOOOO!
300 wwyu
6×100 flow free @ 1:20/1:25/1:30
24×25
[4 [email protected]:45/ 4sc into sw @:40/4 r-l [email protected]:35/ 4 [email protected]:30/ 8 @PP @:30]
2x
100 K-sw @ walls HVO
2×75 pull [g2-3-4/ g3-4-5 ch @1:10]
4×50 o=mod med e=PP @1:00
10 streamline bobs/ 2 bottom shooters
16×25 alternating mod/ pace from push @ coach
[Carlos: 2x 300 (25 fly/50 bk0 g3 + 200 fly/bk by 25 g4 + 3×100 bk D1-3 to [email protected]:30) + 4×25 fly fast @:300
turns
dive bursts
broken 50 free ( distance racers do 3×100 PP0
8×75 med washout stroke building
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
