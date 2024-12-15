Swimming Australia Appoints Cunha’s Coach Possenti as Open Water Head Coach

On the heels of the conclusion of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Swimming Australia has revealed its choice for Open Water head coach heading into the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

Brazilian Olympia coach Fernando Possenti has been announced as Australia’s open water head coach. Possenti most notably has worked with 7-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil.

Posenti is set to step into the High-Performance Open Water Role after Greg Shaw was elevated to Executive General Manager of High Performance prior to the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I am excited to help with the strategies and insights in converting the enormous potential that Australia has for open water and to collaborate with a united and lively group. Of course, I am very grateful for the support I have always received in Brazil,” Possenti said.

“But at this moment in life it is time to test new waters and this challenge gives me the opportunity of being able to channel all my energy and work focus with an incredible and highly qualified team. Swimming Australia has a clear strategy to evolve the open water program with its focus on excellence.”

Executive General Manager of High-Performance Shaw added: “The open water program is extremely excited to welcome Fernando into the role.”

“His coaching experience speaks for itself and his dynamic and innovative ideas on how to design durable swimmers with broad skills to win when it matters will bring new ideas into Australian open water swimming and drive us to success in LA and beyond to Brisbane.”

Under his tutelage, Cunha of Brazil hinted at her retirement after winning a record-extending 7th World Aquatics Open Water World Cup earlier this month.

In an interview with Nick Hope, Cunha said, “My first World Championship was 2006, (when I was) 14 years old, now I am 32. So it’s a long time to swim open water.

“I won everything…I’m really happy. For me, it’s really hard to continue because I’m really tired. But we don’t know, maybe next year I say ‘okay I can swim one more year.’