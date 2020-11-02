“SWIMMERS PAY MORE ATTENTION TO WORKOUTS WITH COMMIT”

If you are a swim coach and haven’t given Commit Swimming a fair shot yet, please read this.

You should have the benefits all of these other coaches are seeing with their teams too.

It doesn’t matter what level your team is at. You might be a small club team in the US that wants to make the sport fun for young kids or you might be an elite D1 University trying to win a conference championship or you might be a recreational club from anywhere in the world or you might be the head coach of your national team… You should use Commit and reap the benefits of the software.

Coaches and teams in all of those different categories use Commit every single day.

It saves you time, it keeps you organized with planning, and ultimately makes your swimmers and you better.

Don’t take my word for it. Read through dozens of coaches’ opinions on what Commit does for them.

WHAT BENEFITS HAVE YOU NOTICED SINCE STARTING TO USE COMMIT?

Recently, we asked Commit users what benefits they have seen since using Commit. Here is a small subset of the responses from coaches all over the world:

“It has been easier to address weaknesses in the training program”

“Makes workout management with a staff much easier.”

“It saves time”

“Having used TeamUnify in the past I like the simplicity of Commit, while still having powerful features”

“I need less time to write workouts”

“The program broke 17 school records this season, and the top 4 most “talented” in the program amassed more than 40 lifetime bests between them so I believe commit allows me to see the big picture while writing a workout and make the workout challenging mentally, physically and also social.”

“It is much easier for me to write practices.”

“Saves me time”

“I’m definitely more organized”

“Workouts often don’t repeat, yardage is more consistent, tapers seems to work better.”

“More organized, better practice structure and variety”

“It’s easy to write workouts and be able to have all our coaches access them.”

“It holds me more accountable to my season plan. It also has helped significantly with rest and taper by providing the stress score of the workouts. The stress score has definitely played a big role in our rest meets.”

“Our staff is more organized and the seasons run more smoothly when they can not only see their season planned out but also track it daily.”

“My seasons have become much more analytical, in that I am better able to track yardages and efforts.”

“Better quality control of team programming & athlete development”

“Forces me to be more precise in my training plan.”

“Much easier to share workouts with other coaches, especially if you are off deck and have an assistant running the group.”

“Swimmers pay more attention to workouts”

“I just find the ease of writing workout much more conducive to my thought process and it’s just more enjoyable”

“With the whole coaching on commit really helps us streamline our workouts”

“Saves time by calculating practice time and yardage easily”

“Commit offers the ability to prep and organize for practice which in turn allows me more time to interact with and coach my athletes.”

“Great for athletes’ logbooks”

“Faster workout writing start to finish.”

“Ease of use between coaches and the ability to customize terminology.”

“More calm, more accurate”

“I am more organized and in control.”

“Much better use of time at practice. My workouts are very efficient and I never feel like ‘I don’t know if we will get this all done.’”

“Easier to track sessions”

“Practice is more organized. Easy to write workouts with the amount of time in practice”

“Saves time!”

“Athletes are interested in workouts”

“Ability to log workouts has become a lot easier”

“My coaching staff at other sites can observe what I’m doing and vice versa”

“Workouts run more smoothly”

“Easier organization of work and implementation of the plan for our club”

“More comfort planning”

“Better planning and improved sessions”

“Easier to share ideas”

“Sharing of information between other coaches and with your athletes.”

“Workout sharing and the kids enjoy seeing the workouts. If out of town they can just pull up an old one they liked and do that.”

“The possibility to easy share and write programs”

“Easy to share”

“More consistent performances across multiple seasons. The ability to reflect on and adjust sets over time.”

“Easier to see the bigger picture”

“I write more specific sets for specific groups because it’s so easy”

“Better, more organized and timely workouts”

“I do save a lot of time writing and analyzing (dashboard) the workouts.”

“More spare time, easier sharing with swimmers and coaches, higher accuracy”

“It’s easy to share programs and it’s easy for new coaches to learn how to write programs.”

“I can control the season planning way much better”

“Faster, better management of intensities, organization of charts and cross-platform (was using iPad workouts before)”

“Ease of coach access. Simple sharing features for swimmers.”

“Coaching staff collaboration is much greater.”

“I’m not using any paper anymore – times of tests I write on the whiteboard and take a picture afterward. Attendance is just clicking off the names.”

“I’m sending the programs to my team within 30 seconds.”

“It is user-friendly 🙂 and saves me a lot of time”

“I am more organized and less likely to repeat myself. Coaches are more organized and engaged. Swimmers are more engaged.”

6 benefits you experience when you start using Commit Swimming

ONE – MORE ORGANIZED

“I am more organized and in control.”

With Commit, you are more organized, practice is more organized, it’s easier to write workouts that fit into the pool time you have, and workouts run more smoothly. Coaches using Commit often say that once they start using Commit they can’t picture going back to life without it. And a big reason for why Commit sticks with coaches like you is because you end up being more organized and in control.

TWO – SAVES TIME

“It is user-friendly:-) and saves me a lot of time”

You might currently use different workout management software or you might right workouts on paper or in a Google Doc. No matter how you write your practices today, you will save hours of time every week after you switch to Commit. Coaches using other workout managers often switch to Commit and note it’s simplicity and time savings compared to other options out there. You don’t have to manually tally yardage and time to know how long your workout is or how long it will take. Commit takes care of that for you as you type. In general, your ability to log workouts will become a lot easier with Commit, as it is user-friendly and saves you time in many ways.

THREE – MORE STAFF SYNERGY AND COLLABORATION

“Our staff is more organized and the seasons run more smoothly when they can not only see their season planned out but also track it daily.”

You can write workouts in Commit and have all of your coaches access them digitally from anywhere. This is great for developing new coaches, staying in sync across your program with regards to seasonal planning and program consistencies. With Commit, your staff is more organized and things run more smoothly across the board. Your coaches grow much faster because of the transparency and sharing of ideas across your team.

FOUR – BETTER TRAINING QUALITY

“Better quality control of team programming & athlete development”

Your overall program quality and athlete development will begin to improve and show steady consistency once you start using Commit. Coaches like you often cite that it is easier to address weaknesses in the training program, that there is better overall practice structure/ variety for athletes, and that seasons become more analytical with Commit. Commit forces you to be more precise in your training plan which has the downstream effect of improving the training quality across your entire team.

FIVE – FASTER SWIMMING

“The program broke 17 school records this season”

You see in plain sight what your training volume and breakdown looks like through time in Commit. Because of how Commit makes it easy for you to analyze weeks and months within your season, you can see the bigger picture while writing a workout (this just isn’t possible in a Google Doc). Coaches often mention how Commit helps significantly with rest and taper by providing fast and easy access to real training data. You will begin to see more consistent performances and improvements from swimmers across multiple seasons. Many coaches correlate taper success with their use of Commit.

SIX – INCREASED SWIMMER ENGAGEMENT

“Swimmers pay more attention to workouts”

If it’s not already clear how adopting Commit Swimming will benefit you as a coach and your program as a whole, increased swimmer engagement should push you over the top. Because Commit comes with an athlete version of the app for swimmers on your team, swimming programs that use Commit notice swimmers paying more attention to workouts. Coaches generally say that swimmers are more interested in their training and show an increased sense of engagement.

Live Demo of Commit

Of course, there are a ton of features inside of Commit that make it more than just a smart workout editor. Try them out yourself by clicking the button below:

Testimonials

“Commit Swimming definitely improves the quality of my workouts and helps me be more efficient with my time.” Stephen Clendenin, Head Site Coach, Nation’s Capital Swim Club

“Commit is great, especially when you have multiple coaches trying to track the workouts of different groups training at the same time. It makes it easy to keep track of the planning.” Emma Svensson, Assistant Coach, Florida State University

