2020 Florida HS 2A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2020 FHSAA 2A District Championships

The Florida high school state championship series kicked off in 2A, with schools across the state competing in District Championships.

FHSAA Class 2A District Champions

Class 2A District Highlights

In District 2, uncommitted senior Braeden Knight cruised to two first-place finishes, taking the top spot in the 50 free and 100 fly. Knight, who attends Baker County High School, touched in 22.97 in the 50 and 53.34 in the fly. Both of Knights’ best times are from last year’s State Championships, where he finished 9th in the 50 free and 2nd in the 100 fly.

Charles Wilson in District 4 also posted two event wins, taking the top spot in both the 50 (21.95) and 100 freestyles (48.81). Wilson was the only swimmer to swim sub-22-second in the 50 free as well as the only swimmer below 50.0 in the 100. His school, Crystal River, took 2nd to Cypress Creek in the meet.

In District 7 Montverde was dominant for both boys and girls, with each side topping second-place school, The Villages, by 100 points. Last year the Montverde boys finished as the runner-ups at the State Championship meet.

District 11 featured last year’s state champions for both boys and girls, Pine Crest School. Pine Crest won the meet by 300 points on the girl’s side, as well as over 100 on the boy’s side.

Pine Crest was led by sophomore Julia Podkoscielny. Last year, as a freshman, Podkoscielny was the state champion in both the 100 back and 200 IM. At this year’s District meet she competed in both, winning by a large margin. Earlier this month she set the Florida Gold Coast LSC record in the 200 back, finishing in 1:55.39.

Joining Podkoscielny in winning multiple events for Pine Crest was junior Hanna Smith. Smith took the top spot in both the 50 free (24.22) and 100 free (53.22). Her times from districts are already on par with what she went at last years state championships meet, where she made the A-final of both sprint free events. Last year she was a 24.25 in the 50 free and 53.20 in the 100 free.