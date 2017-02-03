Swim This Beer-Chugging Relay in a Man-Made River in Germany (VIDEO)

Who says you can’t drink while on taper?

Across the Atlantic, the Germans have melded two things that don’t usually go together: beer and swimming. Along the banks of the Eisbach River in Munich, spectators look on as swimmers in plain briefs, full-on tech suits, or even wet suits dash through the water. Their only pauses occur in order to guzzle some ale or celebrate a victory.

You can watch some highlights from the chug-and-swim relay below, which they call the Eisbach World Cup, courtesy of the Facebook page Viral Thread.

The race is thrown every year by the International Eisbach Association, which has a Facebook page here. According to their bio on the FB page, as per a rough translation from German through Google translate, “The International Eisbach Association is a fictitious fantasy organization, which organizes the Eisbach World Cup in Munich every year.” This relay isn’t the only big thing happening in the Eisbach– the man-made river is also a popular spot for surfers and tubers, which makes it a popular tourist attraction (especially in the summer time).