Swim-Off Required For 8th In 200 Fly: Nordmann vs Pike with Jr Pan Pacs, WUGs Implications

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of juniors are set to swim-off for 8th place in the women’s 200 fly, a dramatic start to this week’s hugely-important U.S. National Championships.

15-year-old Lillie Nordmann and 18-year-old Taylor Pike each went 2:10.30 this morning, tying for 8th place. The two will be set for a swim-off for the final spot in the championship heat tonight with a lot of international qualifying on the line.

For Nordmann, a spot on the Junior Pan Pacs team could hang in the balance. There are already two eligible swimmers in the A final: Regan Smith (3rd) and Olivia Carter (6th), but Smith is likely to make the senior Pan Pacs team, opening things up to Nordmann for the second Junior Pan Pacs spot. (Based on our projections, the third eligible swimmer is unlikely to make Junior Pan Pacs in any event). If she wins the swim-off, she’s all but locked into that spot, provided Smith makes the senior team and Nordmann doesn’t DQ. If she loses the swim-off and falls to the B final, she’ll have to beat Lindsay Looney (2:10.59 this morning but previously 2:09.22) for the second Junior Pan Pacs spot.

Pike is 18, but has a 1999 birthday and is ineligible for Junior Pan Pacs. But if she can make the A final, the Texas A&M rising sophomore could be in the mix for either a World University Games or a Pan American Games spot. If she loses the swim-off, she’s likely out of both teams, in this event at least.

Nordmann dropped 2.3 seconds from her lifetime-best this morning, while Pike cut about a half-second. If the tie isn’t resolved another way, the swim-off should happen at the end of this morning’s session.