As previously reported, Swim Ireland orchestrated a mixed 100×50 free relay on September 29th in an attempt to break the world record and raise money for charity, as part of the European Week of Sport.
With a final time of 46.38, the participants are now the proud owners of a world record.
Special night tops #EuropeanWeekOfSport for us, a World Record time of 46:38 raising at >10k for @IrishCancerSoc and @NIHospice #BeActive pic.twitter.com/HGSeL1okY7
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) September 29, 2017
The team included Olympian Melanie Nocher, 2017 FINA World Junior Championships medallists Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson, Worlds team members Jordan Sloan and Brendan Hyland, Irish National Team-er Bethany Carson, and Irish record holders Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan, Andrew Meegan and Alex Murphy. 15-year-old Hill — who was the first Irish woman under :26 in the 50 free — led off the race, and 17-year-old McMillan served as the anchor.
Couple of typos in that last list for tonight's swim! Updated now! pic.twitter.com/1mejQTZyRD
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) September 29, 2017
The remainder of the team was comprised of volunteers who could swim a 50 in under 33 seconds.
Each participant was required to raise at least €100 to donate to either the Irish Cancer Society or the Northern Ireland Hospice, resulting in over €10,000 raised.
