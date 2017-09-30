As previously reported, Swim Ireland orchestrated a mixed 100×50 free relay on September 29th in an attempt to break the world record and raise money for charity, as part of the European Week of Sport.

With a final time of 46.38, the participants are now the proud owners of a world record.

The team included Olympian Melanie Nocher, 2017 FINA World Junior Championships medallists Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson, Worlds team members Jordan Sloan and Brendan Hyland, Irish National Team-er Bethany Carson, and Irish record holders Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan, Andrew Meegan and Alex Murphy. 15-year-old Hill — who was the first Irish woman under :26 in the 50 free — led off the race, and 17-year-old McMillan served as the anchor.

Couple of typos in that last list for tonight's swim! Updated now! pic.twitter.com/1mejQTZyRD — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) September 29, 2017

The remainder of the team was comprised of volunteers who could swim a 50 in under 33 seconds.

Each participant was required to raise at least €100 to donate to either the Irish Cancer Society or the Northern Ireland Hospice, resulting in over €10,000 raised.