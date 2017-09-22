As part of the upcoming European Week of Sport, Irish National Team members are attempting to break the 100x50m free world record.

Fancy claiming a #GuinnessWorldRecord? Can you swim 50m in ≤33sec? Join us in our Charity 100 x 50m Relay Event! https://t.co/lrrBGbooP3 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) September 7, 2017

Last year’s Week of Sport had about 15,000 events, with 10 million people participating in over 30 countries, with 35 partners across Europe.

The relay team so far includes 2017 FINA World Junior Championships medallists Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson, Worlds team members Jordan Sloan and Brendan Hyland, and Irish record holders Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan, Andrew Meegan and Alex Murphy.

To reach 100 swimmers, Swim Ireland is recruiting both masters-level and younger swimmers. The only condition is that they must be able to swim a 50 in under 33 seconds, as the team hopes to break 55 minutes.

The race will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday the 29th at the Dublin National Aquatic Center.

Click here to see the Facebook event.

All participants will raise a minimum of €100, and all proceeds will benefit the Irish Cancer Society and the Northern Ireland Hospice.

As of September 19th, there were about 20 spots left on the team.