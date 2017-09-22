Coleman’s Carpool: SwimSwam Secrets Revealed with Braden Keith (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

The Man. The Myth. The Machine. Our beloved Editor-in-Chief, Braden Keith, is the reason SwimSwam stays afloat. He is known for his insanely methodical and rigorous work ethic, and is a man of principles and integrity.

I’ve admired Braden since I joined SwimSwam, and he’s taught me a lot over the years about the ins and outs of journalism. I finally got the chance to come to his home in Houston and do a Coleman’s Carpool with him, and when an opportunity like that comes around, you have to take full advantage. So of course, I asked him about the Secrets of SwimSwam… it turns out there really aren’t that many. So we mostly just talked about swimming, because when it comes down to it, we’re both just really big swim nerds.

Have a secret you want revealed by Braden? Ask in the comments, and maybe he’ll answer it!*

*No guarantees