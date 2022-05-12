Sweden Announces Five Athlete Roster for the 2022 Para World Championships

2022 Para World Swimming Championships

June 12-18, 2022

Funchal, Madeira Island, Portugal

Penteada Swimming Pool Complex

Sweden has officially announced their roster for the 2022 Para World Championships. They will be taking 5 athletes, all female, to the competition this year.

Name Club Classification Ida Andersson Wulf Vellinge Nastes SK S7 Agnes Kramer Falkenbergs SK S7 Pernilla Lindberg Simklubben S02 S14 Nicola St Clair Maitland Sodertalje SS S7 Lina Watz Sodertalje SS S9

The 10th World Para Swimming Championships will take place on Madeira Island, Portugal from June 12-18. This will be the biggest Para sporting event ever hosted in Portugal. The competition will be hosted at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex in the capital city of Funchal. This venue has also hosted the 2016 and 2020 European Championships.

The last World Para Swimming Championships were in 2019. They ran from September 9-15 at the London Aquatic Center. The 2020 Paralympics were postponed to August of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This pushed the 10th World Para Swimming Championships to this year. They were originally scheduled for September of 2021.

In 2019, Sweden sent 6 athletes to London. The team included 4 women and 2 men. The four women were Nicola St Clair Maitland, Agnes Kramer, Pernilla Lindberg, and Lina Watz, all of whom will also be competing this summer. Ludvig Nyren and Tobias Klasson made up the men’s team in 2019. However, Sweden will not be bringing any men to Madeira this year. Sweden did not win any medals in London.

At the 2020 Paralympics, Sweden had two swimmers who qualified for competition: Pernilla Lindberg and Lina Watz, who will also race at the World Championships.

Lindberg competes in the S14 category. In Tokyo, she swam the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Her highest finish was 5th, which she achieved in both the 200 free and 200 IM. She also advanced to finals in the 100 breast, finishing 8th.

Lindberg is a veteran of international para-swimming competitions, having represented Sweden at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Paralympics. She also competed at the 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 World Para Championships. Her highest finishes were at the 2017 Championships in Mexico City. There, she earned gold medals in the 200 free and 200 IM, silver in the 100 fly, and bronze in the 100 back and 100 breast.

Watz competed in the S9 400 free and 100 back in Tokyo. She advanced to the finals in the 100 back, placing 7th. Watz also represented Sweden at the 2016 Paralympic games and the World Para Swimming Championships in 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2019.