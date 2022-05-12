Dual Sport Athlete Jay Parente Chooses Swimming at Fairfield over Baseball

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jay Parente, a swimming and baseball standout at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, has decided to swim at Fairfield University next year. The two-sport varsity athlete told SwimSwam:

I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old and started swimming when I was 5 years old. I have faced a lot of opposition and adversity playing two sports at such a high level as some coaches encouraged me to focus on one sport. Most of the year I focus on swimming. Attending all 7 practices a week while also lifting two days a week and going to two baseball practices a week. During baseball season, I had baseball practices 6 times a week while still going to 3-4 swim practices a week. My love for swimming and all the memories with my friends and coaches helped me make my decision. I saw that I had a lot of room to grow since I was splitting my time between two sports. I briefly thought about playing both sports in college but realized that it’s not as important as my education. During my research, I found out what a great school Fairfield University is, with a Division I program on the rise with a fantastic atmosphere. I am really looking forward to competing at the college level, while keeping my focus on the importance of my education. I’m excited to pursue my academic and athletic career at Fairfield. Go Stags!

As a swimmer, Parente distinguished himself in 9th grade when he contributed to all three school relay records and was named to the Frederick County Public Schools All-Area Second Team. The next year, he broke the school record in the 100 back and was named First Team All-County. Parente is also a member of the National Honor Society.

In club swimming, where he trains with Monocacy Aquatic Club, he concentrates mainly on free, back, and fly. Most recently, he competed at the Maryland LSC Short Course Championships in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. He finaled in the 50 free (21st), 100 back (18th), 200 back (15th), and 100 fly (13th) and earned lifetime bests in the 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 24.61

100 back – 52.54

200 back – 1:54.67

50 free – 21.69

100 free – 48.06

100 fly – 51.64

200 fly – 1:57.09

Fairfield competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The men placed 2nd at the 2022 conference championships. Parente’s best 200 back time would already score at MAACs. He will overlap with Will Robinson and Chris Chumbley in the backstroke group at Fairfield.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.