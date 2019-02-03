Summer McIntosh Breaks Another Canadian Age Record

CENTRAL REGION A CHAMPIONSHIPS
- January 31-February 3, 2019
- LCM (50m)
- Etobicoke Olympium, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
12-year old Etobicoke swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken her 2nd Canadian Age Group Record of the weekend at the Central Region A Championships in her home pool.
After breaking a 45-year old record in the 800 free on Thursday, McIntosh took down a new mark in the 400 free, swimming 4:27.74 on Sunday afternoon. That swim broke a much newer record: one set in 2017 by Katrina Bellio in 4:27.85. Bellio, now 14, is McIntosh’s teammate and has won 5 out of her 6 individual events so far at this same meet.
Comparative Splits:
|Summer McIntosh
|Katrina Bellio
|New Record
|Old Record
|2019
|2017
|First 100
|1:04.88
|1:04.15
|Second 100
|1:08.72
|1:08.08
|Third 100
|1:07.84
|1:08.66
|Fourth 100
|1:06.30
|1:06.96
|TOTAL TIME
|4:27.74
|4:27.85
Unsurprisingly, coming out of the same program, the two had fairly similar splits throughout the race. McIntosh very-nearly even-split the race, going out in 1:13.60 and coming back in 1:14.14.
Etobicoke has placed 31 swimmers on Canadian Olympic Teams since 1956.
McIntosh’s full individual results this weekend:
- 800 free – 1st – 8:07.16
- 200 breast – 1st – 2:45.55
- 100 free – 1st – 1:00.00
- 100 fly – 1st – 1:04.58
- 100 breast – 1st – 1:18.76
- 400 free – 1st – 4:27.74
