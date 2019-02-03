Summer McIntosh Breaks Another Canadian Age Record

CENTRAL REGION A CHAMPIONSHIPS

January 31-February 3, 2019

LCM (50m)

Etobicoke Olympium, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

Live Results

12-year old Etobicoke swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken her 2nd Canadian Age Group Record of the weekend at the Central Region A Championships in her home pool.

After breaking a 45-year old record in the 800 free on Thursday, McIntosh took down a new mark in the 400 free, swimming 4:27.74 on Sunday afternoon. That swim broke a much newer record: one set in 2017 by Katrina Bellio in 4:27.85. Bellio, now 14, is McIntosh’s teammate and has won 5 out of her 6 individual events so far at this same meet.

Comparative Splits:

Summer McIntosh Katrina Bellio New Record Old Record 2019 2017 First 100 1:04.88 1:04.15 Second 100 1:08.72 1:08.08 Third 100 1:07.84 1:08.66 Fourth 100 1:06.30 1:06.96 TOTAL TIME 4:27.74 4:27.85

Unsurprisingly, coming out of the same program, the two had fairly similar splits throughout the race. McIntosh very-nearly even-split the race, going out in 1:13.60 and coming back in 1:14.14.

Etobicoke has placed 31 swimmers on Canadian Olympic Teams since 1956.

McIntosh’s full individual results this weekend: