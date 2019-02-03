Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Breaks Another Canadian Age Record

CENTRAL REGION A CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • January 31-February 3, 2019
  • LCM (50m)
  • Etobicoke Olympium, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
12-year old Etobicoke swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken her 2nd Canadian Age Group Record of the weekend at the Central Region A Championships in her home pool.

After breaking a 45-year old record in the 800 free on Thursday, McIntosh took down a new mark in the 400 free, swimming 4:27.74 on Sunday afternoon. That swim broke a much newer record: one set in 2017 by Katrina Bellio in 4:27.85. Bellio, now 14, is McIntosh’s teammate and has won 5 out of her 6 individual events so far at this same meet.

Comparative Splits:

Summer McIntosh Katrina Bellio
New Record Old Record
2019 2017
First 100 1:04.88 1:04.15
Second 100 1:08.72 1:08.08
Third 100 1:07.84 1:08.66
Fourth 100 1:06.30 1:06.96
TOTAL TIME 4:27.74 4:27.85

Unsurprisingly, coming out of the same program, the two had fairly similar splits throughout the race. McIntosh very-nearly even-split the race, going out in 1:13.60 and coming back in 1:14.14.

Etobicoke has placed 31 swimmers on Canadian Olympic Teams since 1956.

McIntosh’s full individual results this weekend:

  • 800 free – 1st – 8:07.16
  • 200 breast – 1st – 2:45.55
  • 100 free – 1st – 1:00.00
  • 100 fly – 1st – 1:04.58
  • 100 breast – 1st – 1:18.76
  • 400 free – 1st – 4:27.74

 

