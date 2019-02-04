Flyer Katie Mitchell Commits to UMass Amherst for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Mitchell from Western Springs, Illinois has elected to swim for the University of Massachusetts Amherst next fall. She’ll join the class of 2023 with Bella Snyder, McKenna Johnson, and Olivia Mozoki. Mitchell is a senior at Lyons Township High School in La Grange. She swam at the Illinois IHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships her junior year, finishing 33rd in the prelims of the 100 fly with 58.18. This season, she wound up her prep career at the conference championship with new PBs in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Mitchell does her club swimming with Academy Bullets Swim Club, where she specializes in fly and IM. Last summer, she competed at the Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships and notched PBs in the 200/400 IM while making finals in the 100/200 fly and 400 IM. At 2018 NCSA Spring Championships, she swam the 100 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM and finished with best times in the 50/200 fly.

Mitchell’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 100 fly and the B final of the 200 fly at 2018 Atlantic-10 Conference Championships. She would have missed the 200 IM cutoff by .36.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Massachusetts! Big thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic pursuits at such an amazing school!”

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.42

200 fly – 2:06.11

200 IM – 2:07.61

50 free – 24.49

100 free – 53.30

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.