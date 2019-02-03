Gophers Top Purdue, NU, McHugh Splits 22.99

MINNESOTA V. NORTHWESTERN V. PURDUE

February 1-2, 2019

Evanston, IL

Results

Scores W: Minnesota 202, Northwestern 151 | Purdue 186, Northwestern 167 | Minnesota 188, Purdue 164 M: Minnesota 197, Northwestern 156 | Minnesota 188, Purdue 164 | Purdue 226, Northwestern 127



WOMEN’S MEET

Minnesota’s big three, Lindsey Kozelsky, Chantal Nack, and Tevyn Waddell, powered the Gophers to their win over B1G foes Northwestern and Purdue.

Nack, a senior, tallied three wins of her own over the two-day meet. She had great swims in all of her races, going 1:46.84 to win the 200 free, 4:48.60 to take the 500 free, and 1:56.55 in the 200 back. She also added a 2:01.34 effort in the 200 IM to claim 2nd. Kozelsky swept the breaststrokes, going 1:00.68 in the 100 and 2:11.59 in the 200 breast. Waddell, meanwhile, made sure the Gophers got a win in every stroke, going 53.60 to take the 100 back and 53.68 in the 100 fly.

The Gophers won the 800 free relay (7:21.68), the 200 free relay (1:33.28), and 400 free relay (3:23.22).

Purdue pieced together a few wins, with Taite Kitchel posting a 2:00.98 to take the 200 fly and Danielle Auckley posting a 51.06 in the 100 free. Emily Meckstroth also posted a 10:02.13 to take the 1000 free.

Northwestern had one winner, Ilektra Lebl, who swam to the 400 IM victory at 4:20.77. The Wildcats also took the 200 medley in a tight win over the Gophers, as Calypso Sheridan (25.13), Sophie Angus (27.60), Miriam Guevara (23.63), and Malorie Han (22.96) posted a 1:39.52 to edge Minnesota by a few tenths.

MEN’S MEET

Gopher stars Max McHugh and Bowe Becker combined for four individual wins this meet. McHugh was 53.57 in the 100 breast and 1:54.72 in the 200 breast, two great times for him. Becker was 19.85 in the 50 free and 43.24 in the 100 free to win both easily.

Both McHugh and Becker were outstanding on relays. McHugh, who has been 22.51 breast on the medley relay already this year, split a 22.99 on their winning medley relay. Becker was on both sprint free relays, going 43.07 leading off the 400 free relay. McHugh’s splits have come into question of late in regards to possible technological malfunctions, though backstroker Matt Thomas was 23.99, and he’s been in the 23-range all season, so it certainly could be legitimate.

For Purdue, Joe Young went 48.35 to take the 100 back, while Nicholas McDowell posted a 4:27.03 to win the 500 free and Erik Juliusson took the 200 IM (1:49.28).

Northwestern also had three swimmers earn a win each, as DJ Hwang was 9:12.08 in the 1000 free, Jeffrey Durmer took the 400 IM (4:00.19), and freshman Manuel Bacarizo swam to the 200 back win (1:45.93).

Minnesota won three of four relays, falling to the Boilermakers in the 200 free relay.