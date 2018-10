Strepitoso Thomas Ceccon. Oro Olimpico Giovanile 50sl E Argento 50 Do

Kolesnikov, Minakov Lift Russians To New WJR In 400 Medley Relay Andrei Minakov delivered a 51.14 fly split as the Russian men snapped the junior world record in the 400 medley relay at the Youth Olympic Games.

