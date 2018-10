L’Italia Vince E Convince Con I Bronzi Di Burdisso E Staffetta 4×100

Kliment Kolesnikov Breaks Russian Junior Record in 100 Free Kolesnikov swam a 48.0 on a 400 free relay leadoff on Tuesday at the Youth Olympic Games.

Relive The First Three Days Of The Youth Olympic Games Kristof Milak has three medals through three days of competition at the Youth Olympic Games.

Seemanova, Klancar Set National Records In Youth Olympic 100 FR Final Barbora Seemanova won gold and broke the Czech National Record in the women’s 100 freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games.

2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Russian Andrei Minakov will go head-to-head with Kristof Milak in tonight’s 100 fly final at the Youth Olympic Games.