Thomas Ceccon Fa Il Bis-Argento 200Mx E Bronzo Con Record Nei 100Do

2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Kliment Kolesnikov is the big favorite in the men’s 100 back final on day 2 in Buenos Aires.

Denis Petrashov Drops Own Kyrgyzstani 100 BR Record At Youth Olympics Denis Petrashov won silver at the Youth Olympic Games as he broke his Kyrgyzstani Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke.