Florida St. Withdraws from Tri-Meet as Hurricane Michael Approaches

The Florida State men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams will not travel to Christiansburg, Virginia due to the threat of Hurricane Michael. The meet will become a dual between Virginia Tech and Duke.

“All decisions on whether or not we will hold practices or competitions over the next several days will be based on the safety of the student-athletes, staff and fans. We have already canceled several events, but no determination has been made on whether Friday’s home soccer match will be affected at this time.

We encourage fans to monitor Seminoles.com throughout the next few days for the most up-to-date information regarding our athletic events.”

Hurricane Michael passed through western Cuba on Monday evening and is projected to hit Florida’s Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon. Tallahassee is located about 30 miles from the coast, and within the projected forecast “cone,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm became a category 1 hurricane on Monday, and could be a category 2 or 3 storm by the time it hits Florida. It currently has sustained winds of 85 miles-per-hour.