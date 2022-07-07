Stancu Cracks Romanian 1500 Free Record on Home Soil at Euro Junior Championships

2022 European Junior Championships

16-year-old Vlad-Stefan Stancu broke the Romanian national 1500 free record to win gold at the 2022 European Junior Championships, a record set before he was born.

Stancu cracked the previous record, set at 15:06.33 by Dragos Coman back at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, by nearly one second. He touched the wall first with a time of 15:05.47. Coman ultimately placed 7th in the Olympic final.

Stancu had a tight race with Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski through the 1350-meter-mark, but something clicked for Stancu on his third-to-last 50 where he split a 27.80 (after holding steady high 30’s and low 31’s.) The Romanian crowd became electric as they watched their swimmer pull ahead with less than 200 meters to go.

He continued to build that lead and touched the wall first with a 7-second lead over the field. The stadium chanted his name as he stood atop the medal podium.

This was a lifetime best time for Stancu by about 15 seconds. His previous best time was a 15:20.87 from the 2021 European Junior Championships where he placed 7th.

Originally reported by YanYan Li:

BOYS’ 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

European Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

European Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 15:01.59 — Krill Martynychev, RUS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Mert Kilavuz (TUR) —15:02.22

Podium:

Vlad-Stefan Stancu, ROM — 15:05.47 Krzysztof Chmielewski, POL — 15:13.36 Emir Batur Albayrak, TUR — 15:15.24

