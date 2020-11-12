SSPC: USA Swimming COO Mike Unger Talks Golden Goggles Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
USA Swimming COO Mike Unger drops in on the SwimSwam pod to talk about the 2020 Golden Goggles — streaming Nov 19th 8pm EST. This marks the 17th Goggles, and USA Swimming’s taking this opportunity to honor the 1980 Olympic Team.
(For young swimmers who may not know—President Carter boycotted the 1980 Olympics. So, there was not an Olympics that year for Team USA, a sad chapter in the Olympic movement that hurt many of our most iconic swim stars.)
Mike’s more than the USA swimming COO, he’s a bit of a swim historian—who loves our sport dearly and has always wanted to honor this US Olympic Team. Mike’s crew at USA swimming has dedicated a lot energy toward this TV event, and I strongly believe this will be a special Golden Goggles you don’t want to miss. Tune in Nov 19, 8pm EST at usaswimming.org
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
The fact that Mike Unger is still employed at USA Swimming is a slap in the face to the membership and especially the sexual abuse victims. He should have been shown the door at the same time as Pat Hogan and Susan Woessner. I believe he knew about the coverups and USA Swimming’s strategy to attack and bankrupt the victims and their families.