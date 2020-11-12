SSPC: USA Swimming COO Mike Unger Talks Golden Goggles Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

USA Swimming COO Mike Unger drops in on the SwimSwam pod to talk about the 2020 Golden Goggles — streaming Nov 19th 8pm EST. This marks the 17th Goggles, and USA Swimming’s taking this opportunity to honor the 1980 Olympic Team.

(For young swimmers who may not know—President Carter boycotted the 1980 Olympics. So, there was not an Olympics that year for Team USA, a sad chapter in the Olympic movement that hurt many of our most iconic swim stars.)

Mike’s more than the USA swimming COO, he’s a bit of a swim historian—who loves our sport dearly and has always wanted to honor this US Olympic Team. Mike’s crew at USA swimming has dedicated a lot energy toward this TV event, and I strongly believe this will be a special Golden Goggles you don’t want to miss. Tune in Nov 19, 8pm EST at usaswimming.org

