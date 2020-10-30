SSPC: Transitioning Your Quarantine Dryland Training Into the Pool

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with DIII Oberlin College head coach Alex de la Pena to discuss how quarantine is affecting colleges, and collegiate swim programs, at the DIII level. Alex describes what his team is doing to incorporate the dryland they were forced to do during quarantine back into the water as well as how they can keep the dryland for more effective swimming. He also touches on the academic balance with being a student-athlete during the pandemic and what that looks like from a day-to-day perspective for these college students.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

