Texas Longhorns v. Texas A&M Aggies Dual Meet – Live Recap

TEXAS A&M V. TEXAS
- Friday, October 30th, 2020
- 4:30pm CT
- Austin, TX
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Results (also on Meet Mobile: Texas Men & Women vs. TAMU)
The Texas Longhorns face-off with the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin this evening in a dual with both the men’s and women’s programs. Follow along here with live updates event-by-event.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
WOMEN
- Texas A – 1:37.87
- Texas B – 1:42.34
- A&M A – 1:42.98
The Longhorn women are out firing on all cylinders. They 1-2’d this one, with their A going 1:37.87 and their B a 1:42.34. Junior Julia Cook was 24.90 leading off, followed by a 27.20 breast and 23.58 fly from freshmen Anna Elendt and Olivia Bray, respectively, and a 22.19 anchor from sophomore Bridget Semenuk.
A&M is in rebuilding mode, but freshman standout Chloe Stepanek was 22.44 on the end of their A relay, a huge split given her lifetime best is a 22.87.
MEN
- Texas A – 1:26.83
- A&M A – 1:28.45
- Texas B – 1:29.62
Shaine Casas was strong leading off A&M’s A with a 21.73, but the Aggies couldn’t hang with Texas past that. Chris Staka wasn’t far back for the Longhorns at 22.08 leading off, then Charlie Scheinfeld split 24.29 to out-split A&M’s Tanner Olson (24.59) and Texas B relay’s Caspar Corbeau (24.32) and Alvin Jiang sliced a 20.95 fly leg. On the end, Daniel Krueger torched the field with a 19.51 anchor.
1000 FREE
Women
- Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 9:52.83
- Camryn Toney (A&M) – 9:58.27
- Mary Smutny (Texas) – 10:12.30
Evie Pfeifer of Texas and Camryn Toney of A&M both sailed under the ten-minute mark, with Pfeifer winning by almost six seconds over Toney. Sophomore Mary Smutny of Texas pulled in at third (10:12.30) ahead of A&M’s Mollie Wright (10:15.18).
Men
- JT Larson (Texas) – 9:09.77
- Parker Neri (Texas) – 9:14.95
- Alex Zettle (Texas) – 9:22.28
This was all Texas, as they went 1-2-3-4 with Matthew Tannenberger snagging fourth in 9:24.14. No David Johnston here, the freshman breakout star who broke Bobby Finke‘s 17-18 NAG record in the 1000 free two weeks ago at the Texas First Chance Invite.
200 FREE
Women
- Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:46.42
- Chloe Stepanek (A&M) – 1:47.10
- Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 1:47.41
Stepanek clocked a 1:46.7 last week to earn her the Dolfin Swim of the Week, but Texas’s Kelly Pash got the job done here.
Men
- Drew Kibler (Texas) 1:34.90
- Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:36.53
- Mark Theall (A&M) – 1:38.95
The men’s 200 free was all Texas, or really just all Drew Kibler, who posted a 1:34.90 to take this one easily over freshman star Carson Foster (1:36.53) and A&M’s Mark Theall (1:38.95).
The only other man under 1:40 here was Longhorn Jake Sannem (1:39.40).
100 BACK
Women
PENDING
Men
- Shaine Casas (A&M) – 46.27
- Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 47.53
- Austin Katz (Texas) – 48.94
Shaine Casas broke through for the first A&M victory tonight, dominating this field with a 46.27 for the win. Alvin Jiang cruised to second in 47.53, followed by Austin Katz at 48.94.
Let’s go! Exciting day for swimming today!
Side note, Texas got a commit from c/o 2022 #6 Alec Filipovic today