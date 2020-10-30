Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Longhorns v. Texas A&M Aggies Dual Meet – Live Recap

TEXAS A&M V. TEXAS

  • Friday, October 30th, 2020
  • 4:30pm CT
  • Austin, TX
  • Short Course Yards (SCY)
  • Results (also on Meet Mobile: Texas Men & Women vs. TAMU)

The Texas Longhorns face-off with the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin this evening in a dual with both the men’s and women’s programs. Follow along here with live updates event-by-event.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

WOMEN

  1. Texas A – 1:37.87
  2. Texas B – 1:42.34
  3. A&M A – 1:42.98

The Longhorn women are out firing on all cylinders. They 1-2’d this one, with their A going 1:37.87 and their B a 1:42.34. Junior Julia Cook was 24.90 leading off, followed by a 27.20 breast and 23.58 fly from freshmen Anna Elendt and Olivia Bray, respectively, and a 22.19 anchor from sophomore Bridget Semenuk.

A&M is in rebuilding mode, but freshman standout Chloe Stepanek was 22.44 on the end of their A relay, a huge split given her lifetime best is a 22.87.

MEN

  1. Texas A – 1:26.83
  2. A&M A – 1:28.45
  3. Texas B – 1:29.62

Shaine Casas was strong leading off A&M’s A with a 21.73, but the Aggies couldn’t hang with Texas past that. Chris Staka wasn’t far back for the Longhorns at 22.08 leading off, then Charlie Scheinfeld split 24.29 to out-split A&M’s Tanner Olson (24.59) and Texas B relay’s Caspar Corbeau (24.32) and Alvin Jiang sliced a 20.95 fly leg. On the end, Daniel Krueger torched the field with a 19.51 anchor.

1000 FREE

Women

  1. Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 9:52.83
  2. Camryn Toney (A&M) – 9:58.27
  3. Mary Smutny (Texas) – 10:12.30

Evie Pfeifer of Texas and Camryn Toney of A&M both sailed under the ten-minute mark, with Pfeifer winning by almost six seconds over Toney. Sophomore Mary Smutny of Texas pulled in at third (10:12.30) ahead of A&M’s Mollie Wright (10:15.18).

Men

  1. JT Larson (Texas) – 9:09.77
  2. Parker Neri (Texas) – 9:14.95
  3. Alex Zettle (Texas) – 9:22.28

This was all Texas, as they went 1-2-3-4 with Matthew Tannenberger snagging fourth in 9:24.14. No David Johnston here, the freshman breakout star who broke Bobby Finke‘s 17-18 NAG record in the 1000 free two weeks ago at the Texas First Chance Invite.

200 FREE

Women

  1. Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:46.42
  2. Chloe Stepanek (A&M) – 1:47.10
  3. Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 1:47.41

Stepanek clocked a 1:46.7 last week to earn her the Dolfin Swim of the Week, but Texas’s Kelly Pash got the job done here.

Men

  1. Drew Kibler (Texas) 1:34.90
  2. Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:36.53
  3. Mark Theall (A&M) – 1:38.95

The men’s 200 free was all Texas, or really just all Drew Kibler, who posted a 1:34.90  to take this one easily over freshman star Carson Foster (1:36.53) and A&M’s Mark Theall (1:38.95).

The only other man under 1:40 here was Longhorn Jake Sannem (1:39.40).

100 BACK

Women

PENDING

Men

  1. Shaine Casas (A&M) – 46.27
  2. Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 47.53
  3. Austin Katz (Texas) – 48.94

Shaine Casas broke through for the first A&M victory tonight, dominating this field with a 46.27 for the win. Alvin Jiang cruised to second in 47.53, followed by Austin Katz at 48.94.

100 BREAST

200 FLY

50 FREE

100 FREE

200 BACK

200 BREAST

500 FREE

100 FLY

200 IM

400 FREE RELAY

swimfan210_
46 minutes ago

Let’s go! Exciting day for swimming today!

JeahBrah
22 minutes ago

Side note, Texas got a commit from c/o 2022 #6 Alec Filipovic today

