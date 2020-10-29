Dolfin Swim of the Week: Chloe Stepanek’s 1:46.7 In 200-Yard Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Texas A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek took on a heavy event slate in her first collegiate dual meet, but came up with some huge swims for the Aggies.

Stepanek anchored A&M’s medley relay in 22.51 (short course yards). Her career-best in the individual 50 free is 22.87, so that split is outstanding, even factoring in a flying start.

With just the 1000 free in between, Stepanek came right back to win the 200 free in 1:46.78. She didn’t need to go so fast – no one else in the field was under 1:51 – but Stepanek made a clear statement in her first individual collegiate swim. Stepanek’s lifetime-best is a 1:45.51 that was fast enough out of high school to earn honorable mention in our top recruits in the nation for her recruiting class.

She now leads the NCAA’s young season in the 200 free, as no one else has been under 1:47.8 so far this season.

In the same session, Stepanek was 23.17 to win the 50 free. Later in the meet, she went 4:55.03 to cruise to a 500 free win – a 4-for-4 debut in event wins.

