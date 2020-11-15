SSPC: Ting Quah Explains How Sibling Relationships Mature Through Swimming

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Ting Quah, 2-time Olympian for Singapore, UCLA All-American, and older sister to Zheng Quah (Cal) and Jing Quah (Texas A&M). Ting Quah explains the important perspective she gained from the ISL as an “older” swimmer as well as how rooming with her sister at the 2019 World Championships gave them an opportunity to grow their relationship outside of the pool.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

