SSPC: Nic Fink on Double Wrist Injury to Double American Records During ISL

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Nic Fink, the breaststroke for the Cali Condors who had a slow start to his ISL season as he was dealing with a double wrist injury. Fink takes us through the grueling “rehab” of having to swim while wearing soft casts on both hands as well as getting back into the swing of racing once he was cleared to compete and the casts came off. It seemed like all worked out in the end, however, as in the ISL Finale, Fink broke American records in both the 100 and 200 breast as well as made the top 4 in the breaststroke skins races to help Cali win the league title.

