Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East: Day Finals Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

The first session of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is underway (or almost underway, depending on when you’re reading this) in Greensboro, NC. Tonight’s action includes the men’s and women’s 200 medley and 800 free relays. The relays will be swum fastest to slowest, so keep checking in for updates as the session progresses.

Don’t forget to be on the lookout for our Winter Junior Championships – West coverage, which will begin at 7:00pm Eastern!

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:37.65 Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B. Stewart, Z. Bartel, C. Gillilan, K. Alons) – 12/6/2017

Pool: 1:32.93 University of Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) – 2/17/2021

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMES FINALS

Meet: 1:26.52 Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, J. McDonald, A. Chaney) – 12/5/2018

Pool: 1:22.37 North Carolina State (C. Stewart, D. Graber, N. Korstanje, J. Ress) – 2/27/2019

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 7:05.85 Nashville Aquatic Club (A. Raab, G. Walsh, E. Nelson, A. Walsh) – 12/6/2017

Pool: 6:50.99 California (C. Rung, C. Cheng, E. Pelton, M. Franklin) – 3/20/2015

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS