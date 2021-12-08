Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East: Day Finals Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

DAY 1 HEAT SHEET

The first session of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is underway (or almost underway, depending on when you’re reading this) in Greensboro, NC. Tonight’s action includes the men’s and women’s 200 medley and 800 free relays. The relays will be swum fastest to slowest, so keep checking in for updates as the session progresses.

Don’t forget to be on the lookout for our Winter Junior Championships – West coverage, which will begin at 7:00pm Eastern!

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet: 1:37.65  Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B. Stewart, Z. Bartel, C. Gillilan, K. Alons) – 12/6/2017
  • Pool: 1:32.93 University of Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) – 2/17/2021

 

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMES FINALS

  • Meet: 1:26.52 Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, J. McDonald, A. Chaney) – 12/5/2018
  • Pool: 1:22.37 North Carolina State (C. Stewart, D. Graber, N. Korstanje, J. Ress) – 2/27/2019

 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet: 7:05.85 Nashville Aquatic Club (A. Raab, G. Walsh, E. Nelson, A. Walsh) – 12/6/2017
  • Pool: 6:50.99 California (C. Rung, C. Cheng, E. Pelton, M. Franklin) – 3/20/2015

 

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet: 6:23.21 Carmel Swim Club (W. Davis, A. Rothrock, G. Hadley, J. Mitchell) – 12/11/2019
  • Pool: 6:10.86 Arizona State University (G. House, C. Swift, J. Hill, L. Marchand) – 11/19/2021

 

