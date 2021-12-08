Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 1 Live Recap (Relays)

by Robert Gibbs 0

December 08th, 2021 National, News, Previews & Recaps

2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West

  • December 8-11, 2021
  • Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
  • Prelims: 9 am (ET)
  • Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
  • Meet Central
  • Live Results
  • Psych Sheets

Day 1 Heat Sheets

The Speedo Winter Junior Championships West gest going tonight with timed finals of the men’s and women’s 200 medley and 800 free relays. The relays will be swum fastest to slowest, so keep checking in for updates as the session progresses.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • Meet: 1:37.65  Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B. Stewart, Z. Bartel, C. Gillilan, K. Alons) – 12/6/2017

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • Meet: 1:26.52 Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, J. McDonald, A. Chaney) – 12/5/2018

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

  • Meet: 7:05.85 Nashville Aquatic Club (A. Raab, G. Walsh, E. Nelson, A. Walsh) – 12/6/2017

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

  • Meet: 6:23.21 Carmel Swim Club (W. Davis, A. Rothrock, G. Hadley, J. Mitchell) – 12/11/2019

