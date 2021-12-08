Daily Swim Coach Workout #600

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
400 free warm up
2x
2×100 free 25 scull 25 kick 25 scull 25 pull
2×100 kick IM
4×25 stroke katevata
2x
2×100 drill stroke
2×100 im
2×50 kick 1 aero 1 sprint
20×50 sponge paddles 3 free 2 breast @0:50 1:00
400 free Aero
100 stroke Z-3
300 free Aero
200 stroke Z-3
200 free Aero
300 free Z-3
100 free Aero
400 free Z-3
16×25 fly
100 rec
Chouzouris Georgios
Head coach, Konstantias Nautical Club (Cyprus)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.