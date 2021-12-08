Daily Swim Coach Workout #600

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 free warm up

2x

2×100 free 25 scull 25 kick 25 scull 25 pull

2×100 kick IM

4×25 stroke katevata

2x

2×100 drill stroke

2×100 im

2×50 kick 1 aero 1 sprint

20×50 sponge paddles 3 free 2 breast @0:50 1:00

400 free Aero

100 stroke Z-3

300 free Aero

200 stroke Z-3

200 free Aero

300 free Z-3

100 free Aero

400 free Z-3

16×25 fly

100 rec