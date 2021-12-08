NCAA President: No Olympic Sports Are Profitable At Any University

NCAA President Mark Emmert made several comments during a press conference Wednesday that stirred up controversy, headlined by his claim that being a university president is “the hardest job in America.”
Emmert also touched on the profitability of Olympic sports in college athletics. He said no Olympic sport any school is cash flow positive, adding that “the problem with commercialization is Olympic sports don’t fit into it.”
Emmert says there’s no Olympic sport at any university that is cash flow positive.
I would challenge that somewhat looking at a few SEC baseball programs…
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 8, 2021
The statement caused a stir, with several media members suggesting that perhaps Emmert didn’t include widely profitable sports such as basketball and baseball when referring to Olympic sports.
I don’t know if Emmert was including baseball as an “Olympic sport,” but for a story I researched about five years ago, roughly half to one-third of SEC baseball programs are profitable. https://t.co/0z89A9UO3s
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2021
Emmert also said that the NCAA has opened “a number” of investigations into schools for violating NIL rules, though didn’t elaborate with specifics.
He also said the organization “badly needs Congress to act” on a universal NIL policy, with the NCAA not having good data on the deals that are being signed around the country.
“The leadership in Congress very much would like to but they’re not very optimistic that it can be done,” he said.
Football is Olympic. But not that Football.
When referring to Olympic sports, traditionally basketball and baseball have not been included.
I would like to see the statistic that says that there is not a single gymnastics program in the NCAA that has not had a single profitable year in the last decade. I know that the average attendance at gymnastics meets are higher than basketball and baseball at multiple schools in the SEC. I also understand that the TV deals are not as good in Gymnastics but it is hard for me to fathom that schools like UGA, Florida, Alabama, or even a Big 12 school like Oklahoma have been in the red every year for the past decade.
This may be an accurate statement,… Read more »
Yeah, they really need to fix this “Olympic sports” misnomer, in my opinion. A lot of what they say when they “mean Olympic sports” doesn’t really apply.
For example, volleyball, for whom the pinnacle is Olympic sports, does have profitable programs.
So if what they mean is “programs that aren’t profitable,” they should just say that.
Many college hockey programs are profitable as well.
Sooooo. The PURPOSE OF COLLEGE ATHLETICS IS PROFITABILITY? Is that what you are saying? That certainly is not part of the heritage of college athletics in a diversified, all inclusive college sports world. This is exactly what is WRONG with the NCAA leadership and the greed of university heads. Disgusting.
What about these sports’ alums who donate to the athletic dept? Does the sport get credit or does it go to football? I imagine there are some really rich donors for these “olympic” sports.
So narrow minded and short sighted once again from Emmert and the NCAA. Factor in tuition/fees/room/board paying student-athletes and future donations and I’m sure many many many programs are “profitable”.