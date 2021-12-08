NCAA President: No Olympic Sports Are Profitable At Any University

NCAA President Mark Emmert made several comments during a press conference Wednesday that stirred up controversy, headlined by his claim that being a university president is “the hardest job in America.”

Emmert also touched on the profitability of Olympic sports in college athletics. He said no Olympic sport any school is cash flow positive, adding that “the problem with commercialization is Olympic sports don’t fit into it.”

Emmert says there’s no Olympic sport at any university that is cash flow positive. I would challenge that somewhat looking at a few SEC baseball programs… — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 8, 2021

The statement caused a stir, with several media members suggesting that perhaps Emmert didn’t include widely profitable sports such as basketball and baseball when referring to Olympic sports.

I don’t know if Emmert was including baseball as an “Olympic sport,” but for a story I researched about five years ago, roughly half to one-third of SEC baseball programs are profitable. https://t.co/0z89A9UO3s — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2021

Emmert also said that the NCAA has opened “a number” of investigations into schools for violating NIL rules, though didn’t elaborate with specifics.

He also said the organization “badly needs Congress to act” on a universal NIL policy, with the NCAA not having good data on the deals that are being signed around the country.

“The leadership in Congress very much would like to but they’re not very optimistic that it can be done,” he said.