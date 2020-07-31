Spain Update: More LSC’s Bring Season To A Close; Others Create Meet Protocols

In response to the current health crisis and rising number of outbreaks, several regional swimming committees in the nation have decided to bring their 2019-2020 calendar to a close. Autonomous regions such as Andalusia or Aragon have joined Madrid or Catalonia in finalizing their meet calendars for the current season.

Cases associated with COVID-19 have increased in the nation over the last month, although health officials have indicated that the spike in cases cannot be associated with a second wave in terms of new diagnoses, per Spanish outlet La Vanguardia.

Catalonia, among the different regional governing bodies for the sport, has established a special protocol that would allow for a safe return to competition. The new code essentially contemplates four pillars – auto-responsibility, social distancing along with wearing face masks, stable and permanent groups and traceability.

New and revised procedures have also been placed on open water swimming, although competitions in the sport have either been canceled or pending approval.

Over the past few weeks, the number of active outbreaks on Spanish soil has increased exponentially. Per Spanish broadcaster Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), the nation’s Health Ministry has identified a total of 483 active outbreaks.

A total of 1,153 new cases were documented over the span of the last 24 hours, surpassing the numbers documented in early and mid-March, when confinement became effective in the European nation.

Aragon and Catalonia, as a result, have been identified as high-risk regions due to the ratio in new cases per capita. Such designation has led the Catalonian federation for swimming to partake in a peaceful demonstration as they fight for these training centers to remain open amid a gradual increase in COVID cases. “Sport does not stop,” they revindicated.