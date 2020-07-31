SwimSwam Podcast: Rebecca Soni on Finding Your Rhythm as a Breaststroker

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Rebecca Soni, one of the greatest breaststrokers of our generation. She talked about age-group swimming, making the transition to Dave Salo after her freshman year at USC, and training with breaststroke champions Jessica Hardy and Yulia Efimova. Soni also goes deep into what is essential for being consistent with your training in breaststroke, even when it’s feeling out of rhythm.

Soni is currently focused on her company RISE, co-founded with fellow Olympian Caroline Burckle, which pairs youth athletes with Olympians and offers mentoring in many different facets.

Check out RISE Athletes here.

RECENT EPISODES